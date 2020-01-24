New Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals combine a small discount with a substantial freebie
But as the Pixel 4a announcement draws closer, it can't hurt to try to further boost the appeal of the Pixel 3a duo with a small outright price cut and a substantial freebie. That's right, both the 5.6 and 6-inch stock Android-running handsets are on sale at the time of this writing at Best Buy for 50 bucks less than usual, with a $100 e-gift card also included at no extra charge.
Check out the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals at Best Buy
That means you'll be paying $350 and $430 for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL bundles respectively worth $500 and $580. All three color options (Just Black, Purple-ish, and Clearly White) are in stock right now for both devices, which can be activated upfront on your carrier of choice or further down the line. There's no difference in price between the two routes, and either way, you'll be getting an unlocked phone compatible with all major wireless service providers.
If for some reason you don't like shopping at Best Buy, B&H Photo Video can also hook you up with a $349 Google Pixel 3a including a $100 e-gift card and an additional Avoda TPU case, separately available for $20 by itself. Curiously enough, B&H is not offering a similar deal for Pixel 3a XL buyers. At least not yet. By the way, if history is any indication, Amazon could follow suit with identical bundle promotions soon enough.
Check out the Pixel 3a deal at B&H
The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are arguably two of the greatest mid-rangers money can buy right now, rocking lovely OLED screens, truly impressive cameras for their price bracket, solid battery life (especially the XL), and a silky smooth software experience with timely updates guaranteed for another two years.
