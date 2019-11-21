Verizon Android Deals Google

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL get unbeatable discounts at Verizon

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 21, 2019, 5:29 AM
If you're in the market for a decent mid-range phone with a great camera and reasonable price point to get you in the holiday mood, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL should be at the top of your shopping lists already. But it's actually harder to choose where to buy these "pure Google" handsets from and when exactly to pull the trigger than decide whether or not they're a smart investment after the recent launch of the higher-end Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

One option is to activate them on Google Fi right now and score a 25 percent discount, while another would be to wait for the search giant to kick off a big Black Friday sale on its main e-store next week saving you a cool hundred bucks with absolutely no strings attached.


But if you don't mind certain strings, by far the best way to maximize your savings without waiting another second is purchase the Pixel 3a or 3a XL on a new line of Verizon service. The nation's largest wireless service provider will shave a massive and pretty much unbeatable $200 off the two's list prices as long as you also don't have a problem paying for the stock Android-running devices in monthly installments.

You're looking at coughing up just $8.33 instead of $16.66 a month for two years if the smaller Pixel 3a model suits your needs best, with the jumbo-sized variant fetching $11.66 instead of $19.99 a month. That amounts to a grand total of around $200 as far as the 5.6-incher is concerned and $280 or so if you prefer the 6-inch XL version. In other words, you can get the Pixel 3a at half off or the Pixel 3a XL at a substantial 42 percent markdown of its own.

Verizon is not altogether ignoring its upgrading customers either, but if you're not willing to open a new line of wireless service, you'll only save $100 on both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Keep in mind that Big Red hasn't technically unveiled its Black Friday deals just yet, although we seriously doubt the carrier will be able to improve these particular discounts anytime soon. After all, we're talking about two of the nation's most popular mid-rangers, already running Android 10 in its purest form and packing a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 670 processor in addition to matching the "regular" Pixel 3 and 3 XL in terms of super-advanced camera capabilities.

