These are the best Black Friday deals on unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a
Otherwise, without a Rakuten account, the Pixel 3 sells for $427, which is still a deal, just not the best we've seen so far. For example, the unlocked Pixel 3 is available at Google Store and Google Fi for $550.
On the other hand, the Pixel 3a is even cheaper at B&H Video. The US retailer now offers a $100 discount on the mid-range smartphone, so you can get it for just $300. This deal is available until December 2 at 11:59 PM ET or while supplies last. You can find both deals at the links below.
