Black Friday has come early for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL shoppers at Best Buy
Then again, if you don't mind strings, the Snapdragon 670-powered Pixel 3a is currently available even cheaper, setting you back $249.99 with an upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T, as well as $199.99 and up for Sprint subscribers. The latter price is valid if you open a new account or add a new line to an existing one at Sprint, while upgrading customers of the "Now Network" will need to spend 250 bucks, which still represents a hefty $150 off the 3a's MSRP.
Interestingly, Google's jumbo-sized Pixel 3a XL is also on sale at pretty substantial discounts, even though the 6-incher is technically not highlighted as a limited doorbuster. That means the deals on the larger phone could well extend beyond today, allowing you to save a cool Benjamin with an unlocked variant and no questions asked and as much as $200 if you're willing to activate the thing at the time of your purchase on a new Sprint line or new account altogether.
In other words, the 3a XL starts at $279.99 instead of $479.99, fetching $329.99 with AT&T and Verizon activations (as well as Sprint activations for upgrading subscribers), and $379.99 if you prefer to activate your service at a later time or on a different network.
Don't forget both these bad boys come with a phenomenal rear-facing camera in addition to silky smooth software, as well as decent processing power, great battery life (especially the XL), and a nice stereo speaker system. All in all, that's an essentially unbeatable list of features at these marked-down prices.
