Black Friday has come early for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL shoppers at Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 17, 2019, 7:27 AM
Best Buy is gearing up to kick off by far its most extensive sale of the year in less than two weeks, but if you can't wait that long and all you want for Christmas is an affordable mid-range phone with vanilla Android, today's the perfect day to pull the trigger on a Pixel 3a or 3a XL.

In case you haven't noticed, Best Buy has been cherry-picking a killer deal from its massive upcoming Black Friday roster each day to offer as an early "doorbuster" for impatient bargain hunters. As you might already have guessed, today's exclusive doorbuster is the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a. Instead of fetching a full $399.99, the GSM and CDMA-compatible handset can be purchased for 24 hours only at $299.99 with absolutely no strings attached.

Check out the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL deals here



Then again, if you don't mind strings, the Snapdragon 670-powered Pixel 3a is currently available even cheaper, setting you back $249.99 with an upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T, as well as $199.99 and up for Sprint subscribers. The latter price is valid if you open a new account or add a new line to an existing one at Sprint, while upgrading customers of the "Now Network" will need to spend 250 bucks, which still represents a hefty $150 off the 3a's MSRP.

 

Interestingly, Google's jumbo-sized Pixel 3a XL is also on sale at pretty substantial discounts, even though the 6-incher is technically not highlighted as a limited doorbuster. That means the deals on the larger phone could well extend beyond today, allowing you to save a cool Benjamin with an unlocked variant and no questions asked and as much as $200 if you're willing to activate the thing at the time of your purchase on a new Sprint line or new account altogether.

In other words, the 3a XL starts at $279.99 instead of $479.99, fetching $329.99 with AT&T and Verizon activations (as well as Sprint activations for upgrading subscribers), and $379.99 if you prefer to activate your service at a later time or on a different network.

 

Don't forget both these bad boys come with a phenomenal rear-facing camera in addition to silky smooth software, as well as decent processing power, great battery life (especially the XL), and a nice stereo speaker system. All in all, that's an essentially unbeatable list of features at these marked-down prices.

2 Comments

Venom
Reply

1. Venom

Posts: 3802; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Nice. The Pixel 3A phones are the best Android phones ever and easily the most bang for your buck. This is like the good old Nexus days.

posted on 27 min ago

roldefol
Reply

2. roldefol

Posts: 4745; Member since: Jan 28, 2011

Very, very, very tempting. That mix of camera prowess, battery life and stock Android is hard to beat at $300. The only thing holding me back is that the Pixel 3 is cheap right now too.

posted on 17 min ago

