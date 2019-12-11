Sprint Android Deals Google

Google's Pixel 3a XL is cheaper than ever before at Best Buy with monthly installments

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 11, 2019, 8:14 AM
The best time of the year to buy a hot new smartphone at a great price is technically over, but incredibly enough, the killer deals on Google's 2019, 2018, and even 2017 Pixels keep on coming. In certain circumstances, you can even save more money now than during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy.

Case in point, those massive Pixel 3 XL discounts that are still available at Best Buy with Sprint installment plans, as well as a cool new Pixel 3a XL special offer with similar terms and conditions. Namely, you need to be an existing Sprint subscriber looking for an ultra-affordable upgrade, in which case Best Buy is ready to hook you up with a $100 instant discount and $9.96 monthly bill credits for two years.


With a 24-month device payment plan, that means you'll end up spending less than 140 bucks all in all instead of $479. That's $5.83 a month for the duration of your contract (it is what it is), saving you a grand total of almost $340 compared to the list price of this exceptionally well-reviewed mid-range handset with vanilla Android 10 software, a 6-inch no-notch OLED screen, and respectable Snapdragon 670 processor.

Best Buy has the heavily marked-down Sprint-locked Google Pixel 3a XL in stock at the time of this writing in "Just Black", "Purple-ish", and "Clearly White" color options, each of which provides a relatively generous (by budget-friendly standards) 64 gigs of internal storage space. Oddly enough, the phone is slightly pricier for Sprint customers interested in adding a new line of service to an existing account or opening an altogether new account, fetching $10 a month for a total of 240 bucks after $9.96 bill credits amounting to a $239 discount.

Meanwhile, the baby Pixel 3a is up for grabs at a modest $100 off its list price with installment plans for upgrading Sprint customers, which means you currently need to pay more for this smaller 5.6-inch variant than the aforementioned 6-inch XL model. 

