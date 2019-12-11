Google's Pixel 3a XL is cheaper than ever before at Best Buy with monthly installments
Case in point, those massive Pixel 3 XL discounts that are still available at Best Buy with Sprint installment plans, as well as a cool new Pixel 3a XL special offer with similar terms and conditions. Namely, you need to be an existing Sprint subscriber looking for an ultra-affordable upgrade, in which case Best Buy is ready to hook you up with a $100 instant discount and $9.96 monthly bill credits for two years.
Check out the deal here
With a 24-month device payment plan, that means you'll end up spending less than 140 bucks all in all instead of $479. That's $5.83 a month for the duration of your contract (it is what it is), saving you a grand total of almost $340 compared to the list price of this exceptionally well-reviewed mid-range handset with vanilla Android 10 software, a 6-inch no-notch OLED screen, and respectable Snapdragon 670 processor.
Best Buy has the heavily marked-down Sprint-locked Google Pixel 3a XL in stock at the time of this writing in "Just Black", "Purple-ish", and "Clearly White" color options, each of which provides a relatively generous (by budget-friendly standards) 64 gigs of internal storage space. Oddly enough, the phone is slightly pricier for Sprint customers interested in adding a new line of service to an existing account or opening an altogether new account, fetching $10 a month for a total of 240 bucks after $9.96 bill credits amounting to a $239 discount.
Meanwhile, the baby Pixel 3a is up for grabs at a modest $100 off its list price with installment plans for upgrading Sprint customers, which means you currently need to pay more for this smaller 5.6-inch variant than the aforementioned 6-inch XL model.
