Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now available at a $100 discount on Amazon
Still, bargain hunters looking to spend even less on these excellent 5.6 and 6-inch handsets weren't left waiting that long by Google itself, carriers like T-Mobile, and retailers like Best Buy for some cool deals and discounts. The newest special offer comes from Amazon, essentially echoing yesterday's top Best Buy doorbuster, which has since expired, returning late next week for Black Friday.
If you want to beat the rush and you're not interested in any extra savings for upfront activation on select carriers, the e-commerce giant can hook you up right now with a black Pixel 3a at a massive $100 off its list price, equating to the same 25 percent markdown available through Google Fi. Unfortunately, the "Clearly White" and "Purple-ish" flavors of the 5.6-incher are not part of Amazon's early Black Friday deal here, but on the bright side, you can get two Pixel 3a XL models for $99 less than usual, as well as a third one at a decent $80 discount of its own.
Curiously enough, the 3a XL in "Just Black" is the costliest of the three at the time of this writing, while the arguably snazzier white and purple (-ish) versions are each available at a 21 percent discount.
In addition to a larger screen, the Pixel 3a XL also has a heftier 3,700mAh battery going for it (compared to the 3,000mAh cell of the non-XL 3a), with no other notable difference between the two stock Android-running devices. That means you get Snapdragon 670 processing power from both handsets, as well as 4 gigs of memory, a somewhat unusual glass-and-plastic build combination, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and FHD+ resolution from a high-quality OLED display.
