Android Deals Google

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now available at a $100 discount on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 18, 2019, 8:13 AM
Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now available at a $100 discount on Amazon
Unlike their high-end forerunners and descendants, the mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL seemed pretty much perfectly priced right off the bat, at $399 and $479 respectively in 64GB storage variants equipped with a state-of-the-art rear-facing camera and running silky smooth software with a three-year major update guarantee.

Still, bargain hunters looking to spend even less on these excellent 5.6 and 6-inch handsets weren't left waiting that long by Google itself, carriers like T-Mobile, and retailers like Best Buy for some cool deals and discounts. The newest special offer comes from Amazon, essentially echoing yesterday's top Best Buy doorbuster, which has since expired, returning late next week for Black Friday.

If you want to beat the rush and you're not interested in any extra savings for upfront activation on select carriers, the e-commerce giant can hook you up right now with a black Pixel 3a at a massive $100 off its list price, equating to the same 25 percent markdown available through Google Fi. Unfortunately, the "Clearly White" and "Purple-ish" flavors of the 5.6-incher are not part of Amazon's early Black Friday deal here, but on the bright side, you can get two Pixel 3a XL models for $99 less than usual, as well as a third one at a decent $80 discount of its own.

Curiously enough, the 3a XL in "Just Black" is the costliest of the three at the time of this writing, while the arguably snazzier white and purple (-ish) versions are each available at a 21 percent discount. 

In addition to a larger screen, the Pixel 3a XL also has a heftier 3,700mAh battery going for it (compared to the 3,000mAh cell of the non-XL 3a), with no other notable difference between the two stock Android-running devices. That means you get Snapdragon 670 processing power from both handsets, as well as 4 gigs of memory, a somewhat unusual glass-and-plastic build combination, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and FHD+ resolution from a high-quality OLED display.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$350
best-buy-deal-unlocked-lg-g8x-thinq-dual-screen
Best Buy starts selling unlocked LG G8X ThinQ at up to a $350 discount
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals
-$150
beats-studio3-wireless-headphones-best-buy-early-black-friday-deal
Expires in - 17h 27minFresh doorbuster deal brings Beats Studio3 wireless headphones down to $200
$100
ZTE-Axon-10-Pro-100-off-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 2w 17hBlack Friday deal takes $100 off the ZTE Axon Pro 10
-$50
fitbit-versa-2-black-friday-deals-available-now
Expires in - 2w 17hFitbit's Black Friday deals on the Versa 2 smartwatch are already available
-$80
Sony-Xperia-10-Plus-on-sale-for-80-dollars-off
Sony Xperia 10 Plus and its large cinematic display on sale at Amazon, B&H

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.