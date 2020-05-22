T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Amazon and Best Buy have Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL on sale at huge discounts

May 22, 2020
If you love your stock Android-running handsets and don't want to wait until August, yes, August to see Google's thoroughly detailed Pixel 4a mid-ranger commercially released at last, we have some news that's likely to put a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters nationwide.

Last year's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are available at some pretty hefty discounts with absolutely no strings attached for the umpteenth time, with the smaller 5.6-inch model fetching 120 bucks less than its usual price of $399. Meanwhile, the jumbo-sized 6-inch variant is currently up for grabs at an even higher markdown, namely $160 off a $479 MSRP that never quite felt excessive.

After all, we're talking about two mid-end devices with a state-of-the-art rear-facing camera in tow, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor under the hood, and perhaps more importantly, guaranteed software updates until May 22. We're talking both monthly security patches and Android version promotions up to 12 after a Pie-flavored commercial debut.

The $120 and $160 price cuts on the unlocked Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL respectively are available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but unsurprisingly, the latter retailer can add an extra $50 discount into the equation with upfront carrier activation. Curiously enough, Google itself sells the baby 3a at $279 instead of $399 while offering no 3a XL promotion whatsoever at the time of this writing.

That may have something to do with the search giant's rumored decision of halting Pixel 4a XL development a while back, which could mean the 3a XL will be kept around after the Pixel 4a is finally released. Keep in mind that the 3a and 3a XL share a somewhat modest 64GB internal storage count expected to be upgraded to 128 gigs on a 4a variant likely to cost $350.

All things considered, it might not be such a bad idea to wait for the Pixel 4a. Unless, of course, you don't want to spend more than three Benjamins on a new handset powered by "vanilla" Android or you're after something with a little extra screen real estate, in which case you should absolutely not miss these sweeter than ever Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals.

Related phones

Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$371 Pixel 3a on
$375 Google Pixel 3a on
  • Display 5.6 inches
    2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$475 Pixel 3a XL on
$410 Google Pixel 3a XL on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

