Amazon and Best Buy have Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL on sale at huge discounts
After all, we're talking about two mid-end devices with a state-of-the-art rear-facing camera in tow, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 670 processor under the hood, and perhaps more importantly, guaranteed software updates until May 22. We're talking both monthly security patches and Android version promotions up to 12 after a Pie-flavored commercial debut.
The $120 and $160 price cuts on the unlocked Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL respectively are available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but unsurprisingly, the latter retailer can add an extra $50 discount into the equation with upfront carrier activation. Curiously enough, Google itself sells the baby 3a at $279 instead of $399 while offering no 3a XL promotion whatsoever at the time of this writing.
That may have something to do with the search giant's rumored decision of halting Pixel 4a XL development a while back, which could mean the 3a XL will be kept around after the Pixel 4a is finally released. Keep in mind that the 3a and 3a XL share a somewhat modest 64GB internal storage count expected to be upgraded to 128 gigs on a 4a variant likely to cost $350.
All things considered, it might not be such a bad idea to wait for the Pixel 4a. Unless, of course, you don't want to spend more than three Benjamins on a new handset powered by "vanilla" Android or you're after something with a little extra screen real estate, in which case you should absolutely not miss these sweeter than ever Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals.