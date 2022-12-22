Google's future Pixel plans apparently include iPhone Pro Max and Galaxy Z Flip rivals

Android Authority Google's current smartphone strategy is to release three phones a year - two flagship handsets and a budget device, but the company is looking to shake things up, per a newreport.

Pixel 2023 lineup: Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold









Today's report, which is based on intel from a "trustworthy source," corroborates rumors that Google will indeed release four phones in 2023. The Pixel 7a , which is codenamed "Lynx," and the Pixel Fold, which is apparently internally known as "Felix," will be announced sometime around April or May.





The source has also revealed that the Pixel 7a will have the same pricing as the Pixel 6a, which retails for $449. Earlier rumors had said that the Pixel 7a would be a significant upgrade over the 6a and could include a better screen, new cameras, and wireless charging capability.





The Pixel Fold is rumored to cost the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which starts at $1,799. As for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, not a whole lot is expected to change, except that the Pixel 8, which is codenamed "Shiba," might be smaller than the 6.3 inches Pixel 7 and the duo will be powered by the third-generation Tensor chip, which is referred to as "Zuma" internally.

Pixel 2024 lineup: Pixel 8a (maybe), Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Max, and Pixel Fold 2





The report says that the release of the Pixel 8a will be contingent on the success of the Pixel 7a. So, even though the Pixel 8a, which is called "Atika," is in the pipeline, it may never see the light of day.





Apparently, Google is considering moving the A series to a biennial cycle, meaning instead of refreshing the lineup every year, Google could bring out a new model every other year. This would be somewhat similar to the strategy used by Apple for its affordable iPhone SE . The Pixel 7a successor is also tipped to be a little pricier and could retail for $499.





Google makes some of the best budget phones around so mimicking Apple here might not be the smartest of ideas.





This strategy of copying Apple will carry over to flagship models too. Google will allegedly expand the lineup to three models: a standard Pixel 9 phone and two Pro phones, including a 6.3-inch model called "Caiman," and a 6.7-inch model codenamed "Komodo."





Apple currently sells two standard models and two Pro iPhone models, so it can be assumed that the bigger Pixel 9 Pro will in essence be a Pixel 9 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Apple is apparently ready to abandon its current approach and could rebrand its highest-end model as the iPhone 15 Ultra





Not much is known about the Pixel 9 series, except that it will be fueled by the Tensor G4, which is known by the moniker "Redondo."





Google is also toying with the idea of a second book-style foldable phone, but this would be dependent on the market response to the first Pixel foldable.

Pixel 2025 lineup: Pixel 10 range and possibly a Pixel Flip





It's too soon to talk about 2025, even for Google. The report says that Google's 2025 plans will be shaped by the response to its 2023 and 2024 lineup.





The Mountain View company is considering releasing a clamshell foldable phone to rival the Galaxy Z Flip. It will seemingly be accompanied by a standard Pixel model and two Pixel 10 Pro variants.





If the company decides not to release a flip phone, the 2025 lineup would include two standard models in two different sizes and two Pro models.