Latest leaked specs for the Pixel 7a take the mid-ranger to a level above the Pixel 6a

The first mid-range Pixel series, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, was released in 2019. The phones gave consumers a chance to own a damn good camera phone at a great price. Sure, it had a plastic body, so what? Those who bought the phone were sold by the ability of Google's image processing and the affordability of the line.





Google eventually got rid of the larger XL option for its mid-range phones as it released the 4a, 4a(5G), the 5a, and the 6a. And now we have seen some leaked specs for the Pixel 7a including a new Twitter leak from developer Kuba Wojciechowski . Like some other tipsters, Kuba believes that the phone originally thought to be the Pixel 7 Ultra is actually the Pixel 7a.





Wojciechowski notes that after doing some deep diving around the camera drivers, he found out that the camera setup for the Lynx is called "Pixel 22 Mid-range" compared to "Pixel 22 Premium" for the Pixel 7/Pro. And here's another clue for you all (the Walrus was Paul), the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor originally found by the developer on the camera setup for the device codenamed Lynx (the Pixel 7a most likely) has been removed. Kuba thinks that the 50MP sensor was used to check out the two new sensors being used on the mid-ranger during testing.



Google Pixel 7a to come with 90Hz screen, wireless charging, brand new dual rear camera setup - details below pic.twitter.com/IWy77Kwsmd — Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) November 11, 2022



So the two image sensors now listed for the Lynx are "l10_wide" (IMX787) and "l10_UW" (IMX712). That means that the Pixel 7a will have a dual camera array on the back with a wide and an ultra-wide camera. Wojciechowski notes that there is no telephoto lens listed. He adds that the "IMX787 is a huge upgrade over the old IMX363 and should make the 7a an even better choice for camera quality in the mid-range."







He also says that the 1080p panel will be sourced from Samsung and will include a 90Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the Pixel 6a features a 60Hz refresh rate. And the Lynx (again, probably the Pixel 7a) will be the first Google Tensor-powered device to have a Qualcomm Wi-Fi Bluetooth chip, the WCN6740. We'd prefer that the Tensor use Qualcomm's 5G modem, but that's a story for another day.







The Pixel 6a was released this past July and the Pixel 7a most likely won't be unveiled until next year.

