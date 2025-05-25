Leak claims to reveal color options for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

It's hard to believe that the Pixel 10 line will be released this year. For the first time, the phones will be powered by an application processor (AP) designed by Google from the ground up. The Tensor G5 will no longer be made up of bits and pieces from Samsung and its Exynos chipsets. For example, the Samsung 5G modems used on past Tensor chips will be replaced with a MediaTek modem.





Pixel fans should upgrade to one of the new Pixel 10 models. These are the same reasons why Galaxy S and iPhone users should consider giving the Pixel a shot this year. Instead of being manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm node like the Tensor G4 was, the G5 will be built by leading foundry TSMC using its third-generation 3nm process node (N3P).









Many consider the new Tensor G5 a good reason for switching since Google will have more of a say in the AP's creation which in theory means that it can add custom features to the Pixel 10 line. The latest Pixel handsets could be unveiled in August with pre-orders expected to start the same day.







• Obsidian (Black)

• Blue (Blue)

• Iris (Purple)

• Limoncello (Yellow)





Pixel 10 Pro XL, Mystic Leaks says that the color options will be: For the Pixel 10 Pro andXL, Mystic Leaks says that the color options will be:





• Obsidian (Black)

• Green (Green)

• Sterling (Grey)

• Porcelain (White)





Pixel 10 series is expected to come with seven Android system updates. Since the line will feature Android 16 pre-installed, it will receive updates up to and including Android 23. Rumors call for the Pixel 10 to start at the same $799 price as the Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 Pro was priced at $999 and up and the Pixel 9 Pro XL started at $1,099. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to keep the same pricing while the Pixel 10 Pro XL could start $100 higher at $1,199.




