Google's Nest Audio smart speaker is on sale at its lowest price ever





Released all the way back in 2020 as a rebranded sequel to 2016's "regular" Google Home smart speaker, the Nest Audio is undoubtedly one of the most compelling devices in that "more" category to drop to a new all-time low price at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and its own manufacturer's online store.

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, Five Colors $50 off (50%) $49 98 $99 98 Buy at Walmart Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, Five Colors $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, Five Colors $50 off (50%) $49 99 $99 99 Buy at Target





The chances of seeing this bad boy, which normally costs $99.99 and rarely scores higher than $30 discounts, slip below its current $49.99 price anytime soon are pretty much as good as seeing Google unveil a new generation by the end of the year.





With the Pixel 7, 7 Pro Pixel Watch , and Nest Wifi Pro all fully detailed earlier this month, those odds are obviously very close to zero, so you might as well beat the Thanksgiving rush and purchase the main sound-centric Google smart speaker right now in your favorite color.





If you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of five differently coated versions, each of which comes without a touchscreen while supporting the full range of Alexa-rivaling Google Assistant skills and tricks.





We're talking timers, alarms, and all kinds of useful information from across the web, as well as audio calls and most importantly, music streaming, all features of which can be accessed and controlled without you ever having to lift a finger.





With a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter under the hood, the Nest Audio promises to deliver "room-filling" sound without breaking the bank, and although you can definitely find better options at higher prices on the market today, this thing is certainly powerful (and skillful) enough for your 50 bucks.