iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Google

Google has a new Nest Audio smart speaker, and it's a doozy

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Sep 30, 2020, 1:14 PM
Google has a new Nest Audio smart speaker, and it's a doozy
Hey ho, a new smart speaker enters the fray, yo! Google just announced and presented a fresh device in its Nest home automation line, dubbed Nest Audio. As the name suggests, it is a speaker of sorts, and, knowing it comes with the Google logo, a very smart cookie at that.

Perhaps the least talked about device from the ones that Google intended to announce today, the Nest Audio gear in fact turned out to be a real treat that will undoubtedly solidify Google's head start in home devices you can chat with via the venerable Assistant butler.

Google Nest Audio smart speaker price and features


Larger than Google's most popular puck-sized Nest Mini, and about the size of the Google Home contraption of yesteryear that it is supposed to replace (it's been four years!), the Nest Audio saves the design surprises for some future edition, as it looks pretty bog standard for a smart speaker in the Google family.


The beauty is in the eye of the beholder, though, and on the inside, as Google has equipped the Nest Audio with all the modern accoutrements one would expect from the world's most powerful company in AI, speech recognition, and algorithmic excellence. 

New Google Nest Audio smart speaker features and pricing:

  • Nest Audio price: $99, release date: October 5
  • Recycled fabric in Sage, Sand, Sky, Chalk and Charcoal colors
  • 75mm mid-woofer, 19mm tweeter
  • 50% higher volume, 75% more bass than Google Home
  • Google Assistant integration

And such is the nature of Google's marketing and distribution departments, that the Nest Audio, just like the new Chromecast with Google TV dongle, were already on sale before the announcement, so you can see how the Nest Audio looks like in the flesh from one lucky buyer.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple Watch SE Review: price innovations
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Unboxing and Hands-on
Popular stories
Last-minute Pixel 5 5G leak showcases the Google phone out in the wild
Popular stories
The official LG Wing 5G price has been revealed in Korea and on Verizon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless