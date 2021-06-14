$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Android Google

Google apparently readying a new Pixel Stand with fans for the Pixel 6

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 14, 2021, 5:12 PM
Google apparently readying a new Pixel Stand with fans for the Pixel 6
Google may release a new Pixel Stand to go with the Pixel 6, per a new report from 9to5Google.

The publication seems to have found evidence in the Android 12 Beta 2 code that points to a fan-equipped device, presumably a wireless charging stand. The device is codenamed "Luxuryliner," and this further indicates that it's a new wireless charger, given that the Pixel Stand Google released in 2018 is codenamed "Dreamliner."

That first-generation Pixel Stand has been Google’s only official wireless charger since the Pixel 3 and is long overdue for an upgrade. It has a maximum output of 10W and the supposed inclusion of fans in the upcoming version implies it will be able to charge at a much higher speed and may heat up.

It's not unusual for smartphone companies to equip wireless chargers with fans and the addition of the feature doesn't necessarily guarantee a higher wattage, given that some Samsung chargers that deliver power lower than 10W also have fans.

Second-generation Pixel Stand will have multiple profiles 


It appears that the second-generation Pixel Stand will offer profiles for different use cases so that fan speed and the number of fans running will be adjusted accordingly. For instance, when "Hey Google" is spoken, the fans will quiet down momentarily so that the device is able to hear your voice command.
 
The fans will go quieter when you use the Google Recorder app to charge your smartphone and record a conversation at the same time. This profile will also be activated when a Pixel phone is set to the Bedtime mode.

You will also apparently be able to change Pixel 6's charging stand's settings between "Auto," "Quiet," and "Power Boost" manually. The last mode will make the fans spin faster, presumably to keep up with peak charging power.
 
The current Pixel Stand does more than just charging - it can turn a Pixel phone into a digital Google Photos frame, alarm clock, and Nest camera monitor. Although the hardware hasn't been updated so far, the charger has gained new features via software updates. Most recently, in March 2021, a bedtime reminders feature was rolled out to Pixel Stand owners.
 
The Pixel 6 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Android phones of the year. The series is expected to feature an in-house chipset with a more powerful GPU, a radical new design, better camera sensors, an in-display fingerprint reader, and bigger batteries.

Related phones

Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 View Full specs
  • Camera (Dual camera)
  • OS Android
Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro View Full specs
  • Camera (Triple camera)
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio, other features to Apple Music users on Android
Just in time for summer, Apple unveils three new colors for the 5G iPhone 12 series' silicone cases
by Alan Friedman,  1
Just in time for summer, Apple unveils three new colors for the 5G iPhone 12 series' silicone cases
New Apple Music ad explains what Spatial Audio sounds like
by Alan Friedman,  0
New Apple Music ad explains what Spatial Audio sounds like
iOS 15 will bring a whole new Safari to iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
iOS 15 will bring a whole new Safari to iPhone
Beat the Prime Day rush and score Apple's iPad Air (2020) at its highest ever discount today
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Beat the Prime Day rush and score Apple's iPad Air (2020) at its highest ever discount today
-$89
A foldable Honor Magic Fold is reportedly in the works
by Joshua Swingle,  1
A foldable Honor Magic Fold is reportedly in the works
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless