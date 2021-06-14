Google apparently readying a new Pixel Stand with fans for the Pixel 6
The publication seems to have found evidence in the Android 12 Beta 2 code that points to a fan-equipped device, presumably a wireless charging stand. The device is codenamed "Luxuryliner," and this further indicates that it's a new wireless charger, given that the Pixel Stand Google released in 2018 is codenamed "Dreamliner."
That first-generation Pixel Stand has been Google’s only official wireless charger since the Pixel 3 and is long overdue for an upgrade. It has a maximum output of 10W and the supposed inclusion of fans in the upcoming version implies it will be able to charge at a much higher speed and may heat up.
It's not unusual for smartphone companies to equip wireless chargers with fans and the addition of the feature doesn't necessarily guarantee a higher wattage, given that some Samsung chargers that deliver power lower than 10W also have fans.
Second-generation Pixel Stand will have multiple profiles
The fans will go quieter when you use the Google Recorder app to charge your smartphone and record a conversation at the same time. This profile will also be activated when a Pixel phone is set to the Bedtime mode.
You will also apparently be able to change Pixel 6's charging stand's settings between "Auto," "Quiet," and "Power Boost" manually. The last mode will make the fans spin faster, presumably to keep up with peak charging power.
The current Pixel Stand does more than just charging - it can turn a Pixel phone into a digital Google Photos frame, alarm clock, and Nest camera monitor. Although the hardware hasn't been updated so far, the charger has gained new features via software updates. Most recently, in March 2021, a bedtime reminders feature was rolled out to Pixel Stand owners.
The Pixel 6 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Android phones of the year. The series is expected to feature an in-house chipset with a more powerful GPU, a radical new design, better camera sensors, an in-display fingerprint reader, and bigger batteries.
