Google apparently readying a new Pixel Stand with fans for the Pixel 6



That first-generation Pixel Stand has been Google's only official wireless charger since the Pixel 3 and is long overdue for an upgrade. It has a maximum output of 10W and the supposed inclusion of fans in the upcoming version implies it will be able to charge at a much higher speed and may heat up.



It's not unusual for smartphone companies to equip wireless chargers with fans and the addition of the feature doesn't necessarily guarantee a higher wattage, given that some Samsung chargers that deliver power lower than 10W also have fans.

Second-generation Pixel Stand will have multiple profiles





It appears that the second-generation Pixel Stand will offer profiles for different use cases so that fan speed and the number of fans running will be adjusted accordingly. For instance, when "Hey Google" is spoken, the fans will quiet down momentarily so that the device is able to hear your voice command.



The fans will go quieter when you use the Google Recorder app to charge your smartphone and record a conversation at the same time. This profile will also be activated when a Pixel phone is set to the Bedtime mode.



You will also apparently be able to change Pixel 6's charging stand's settings between "Auto," "Quiet," and "Power Boost" manually. The last mode will make the fans spin faster, presumably to keep up with peak charging power.



The current Pixel Stand does more than just charging - it can turn a Pixel phone into a digital Google Photos frame, alarm clock, and Nest camera monitor. Although the hardware hasn't been updated so far, the charger has gained new features via software updates. Most recently, in March 2021, a bedtime reminders feature was rolled out to Pixel Stand owners.

