Did Google just hint at the Pixel 7's month of announcement?
While the hype was unraveling around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch on August 10, Google sneakily made a tweet with some cryptic message behind it that possibly hints at the month when the Pixel 7 lineup will be announced.
While it might take you a bit of time to remember what your math teacher tried to teach you back at school, figuring out Google’s equation is not that difficult, as the folks at Tom’s Guide quickly found out.
Long story short, the solution to this equation leaves us with the number 9. So, what could this “9” refer to? As we already know from a previous leak, Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would very likely become available for pre-order on October 6, with availability starting on October 13.
There have already been some hints that Google wants to launch its new phone lineup this time earlier than it has in previous years. For one, there was the whole super-premature reveal where Google showed months in advance the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro design, letting everyone know how ready the company is for this launch.
First and foremost, we have to take a look at the image that is attached to said tweet. We see four Pixel phones, which left to right go like this: Pixel 3, Pixel 6, Pixel 3, and the first Pixel to ever come out. Getting rid of the “Pixel” part, we are left with the numbers and the rest of the equation Google has presented: 3 x 6 - 3 ÷ ⅓ x 1.
With that in mind, we can speculate that Google is not telling us the new Pixel duo will be announced on October 9. So, what else could it be then, if not the actual month when the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be announced on stage by Google — September!
There have already been some hints that Google wants to launch its new phone lineup this time earlier than it has in previous years. For one, there was the whole super-premature reveal where Google showed months in advance the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro design, letting everyone know how ready the company is for this launch.
We hear there are some math wizards on #TeamPixel— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 9, 2022
Hint: Check your calendar. pic.twitter.com/Z1BE9YLMW6
