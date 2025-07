Meta’s next big wearable might make Apple very nervous

Screen in your specs









While the leaked render doesn’t clearly show the screen, multiple sources suggest it’ll support limited AR-style functionality. Combined with a camera upgrade and enhanced AI features, this would push Meta’s wearables beyond the passive capture use cases of current Ray-Ban models.



Price, release window, and future plans

Meta is already said to be working on a second-generation model, Hypernova 2, with dual displays, though that version likely won’t arrive until at least 2027.



An aggressive move from Meta that Apple should take seriously Meta’s Hypernova is rumored to cost between $1,000 and $1,400, a clear jump from the Ray-Bans but still far below something like the Apple Vision Pro (although it might be close to the rumored Apple Vision Air). That price might reflect not just the added hardware, but also Meta’s growing ambitions in the smart glasses market — where it’s quickly becoming the brand to beat.Meta is already said to be working on a second-generation model, Hypernova 2, with dual displays, though that version likely won’t arrive until at least 2027.



This leak comes just days after Apple sent out a survey to Vision Pro users asking about their experiences with devices like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Amazon's Echo Frames — a clear sign that Apple is taking this category seriously.





With its own smart glasses expected to debut in 2026 or 2027, it looks like Meta and Apple are headed for a showdown in the XR headset market.

According to earlier reports , this band is codenamed Ceres and is designed to support intuitive gesture controls. Think scrolling by rotating your wrist or selecting items with a finger pinch — an idea originally developed for Meta’s unreleased Orion AR headset The wristband would work in tandem with capacitive touch panels on the glasses' frames, possibly allowing users to ditch voice commands entirely in favor of subtle, touchless interactions.