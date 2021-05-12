Watch Google's new "True Pixel Stories" promotional videos
Google has started a new series of promotional videos for the Google Pixel called True Pixel Stories. And as you might have guessed, these are true stories from Pixel users recreated for your viewing pleasure. Google released a pair on Monday with the titles, "The Crash That Called," and "First call with My Son."
In a car accident that is detected by a Pixel 3 and later, the phone will vibrate, ring loudly, and inquire whether you need help both aloud and on the phone's screen. You can respond within 60 seconds by saying "Emergency" or tap the emergency button twice. You can cancel the call by saying "cancel" or by tapping "I am ok."
The next video is called "First Call with My Son" and stars a man named Matthew who is deaf. At age 55, for the first time, he was able to call his Son on the phone. He usually resorts to lip reading and wears a hearing aid which doesn't really help him hear any better.
His youngest Son Harry plays Rugby and lives in Hong Kong. Matthew used to communicate with him on WhatsApp and Zoom, trying to read his lips. Because the screen is flat, it becomes hard to read lips.
When Matthew bought a Pixel, the first call he made was to Harry using the phone's Live Caption feature which generates real-time captions from the words spoken on both sides of the call. After 30 minutes, Harry said, "Dad, do you realize this is the first time we've talked on the phone?" Matthew said that the experience was wonderful. "Mobile phones have been around a long time," he said, "and yet hadn't been really full accessible until now."
If you like the features that you see in these videos, we'd like to show you where to buy the Pixel 4a. No, there is no 5G radio on this model, but this helps make the handset a value purchase for you.