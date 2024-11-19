Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Android 16 Developer Preview now available for Pixel devices

Google is expected to launch the next version of Android much earlier than usual. Android 16 is now expected to arrive sometime in the second quarter of 2025, which means that Google is hard at work trying to bring the first beta builds to Pixel devices.

In a surprising move, Google announced that the first Android 16 Developer Preview is now available for Pixel devices. More surprising is that phones like Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a are on the list of eligible devices for the newly released Android 16 Developer Preview.

The first Android 16 Developer Preview is available for download in the form of system images, which means you’re have to manually install this on your Pixel phone or tablet. That said, here is the complete list of Pixel devices that are compatible with this Android 16 Developer Preview:


Keep in mind that applying an OTA image can help you recover a device that received an OTA update for an Android 16 Developer Preview build but wouldn’t start up after the update was installed.

It’s also important to mention that after you install this Android 16 Developer Preview on your Pixel device, you’ll automatically be offered OTA (over-the-air) updates of future preview builds.

According to Google, Pixel users will not be able to move to the Android 16 Developer Preview program without wiping their device, so keep that in mind before considering this update.

Of course, Google will provide Pixel users with flashable images every time a new build is released, so it’s up to each and every one to decide the approach that works best for them.

If you own any of the Pixel devices listed above, you can now download an OTA image from Google’s website. Make sure that you follow the step-by-step guide provided by Google to avoid any issues during installation.
