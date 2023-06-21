Now’s your chance to get the Galaxy Buds 2 at a bargain price

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung isn’t good only at making smartphones. The brand has released countless great accessories and wearables that sell well internationally. The Galaxy Buds 2 is among those. The stylish and minimalist true wireless earbuds have been around for a couple of years, but they’re still among the best wireless earbuds on the market.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are usually priced at $149.99, but they can now be yours for much less. Amazon has an ongoing promotion for these earbuds by Samsung, making them worthy of the attention of every bargain hunter with a taste for quality wireless earbuds. By the way, Samsung’s store also offers the Galaxy Buds at a discount right now, so you might want to check that out, too.

Depending on your preferences, you can buy the Galaxy Buds 2 in four available colors: Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive Green. However, if you like the true wireless earbuds in Lavender, you have to be prepared to pay a higher price as they don’t have the same discount. There are 90 days of FREE Amazon Music Unlimited included in the Amazon offer, too.

The Galaxy Buds 2 don’t just look amazing for their price - they sound pretty good, too. The earbuds are lightweight and boast the must-have modern feature, i.e., active noise cancellation (ANC). Two microphones detect external sounds, while the ANC feature eliminates unwanted noises to immerse you in your music or favorite podcasts. There’s also Ambient Sound Mode, which allows you to stay engaged with the outside world while still enjoying your music.

Three microphones will ensure that whatever you say is picked up and delivered clearly. The Samsung earbuds rely on a machine-learning-based solution to eliminate unwanted sounds while you speak, so you can rest assured that others will hear you even in bustling environments. The Galaxy Buds 2 are incredibly elegant and comfortable to wear, too. As for battery life, these earbuds can last some 7.5 hours with ANC off and about 5 hours if the feature is on. In addition, charging the case for a quick 10 minutes should enable up to 150 minutes of nonstop playtime.

