Snag Google's top-notch Pixel Buds Pro for just $79.99 as long as you overlook one thing





Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save $120! Get a pair of Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Google Pixel Buds Pro for $120 off at Best Buy! The earbuds have been 'thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested' and should be as good as new. They offer great sound and ANC, and also have good battery life. So, if buying a pre-owned device is not an issue for you, tap the deal button and snag a pair today! $120 off (60%) $79 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel Buds Pro: Now 17 OFF on Amazon! In case you want brand-new Pixel Buds Pro, Amazon is selling these handsome fellas for $34 off their price. So, feel free to grab a pair from there. $34 off (17%) Buy at Amazon



In case you want brand-new Pixel Buds Pro, Amazon is selling these bad boys at a 17% discount, allowing you to save $34 on a pair. But since the difference between a $34 price cut and a $120 markdown is enormous, we suggest going for the refurbished model if buying a pre-owned set of earbuds isn't an issue for you.



As for the earbuds themselves, they deliver amazing sound and pack an effective ANC. Furthermore, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the 5-band custom EQ in their companion Pixel Buds Pro app.



Battery life is also excellent here, with the earphones delivering up to 7 hours of listening time with their ANC enabled. With their case, their playtime goes up to 20 hours with ANC turned on. Without ANC, they offer up to 11 hours on their own and up to 31 hours with their case.



Google claims that the Pixel Buds Pro are its "best set of earbuds yet." So, if you are a Pixel user on the hunt for new top-tier earphones, you are probably eying these bad boys. The problem is that they pack a hefty $199 price tag, given their premium design and plethora of features. This makes snagging a pair an impossible task if you are on a budget.But fret not, as Best Buy comes to the rescue with a bonkers deal that we just couldn't pass up sharing. Right now, Google's top-of-the-line earbuds are available for just $79.99 at the retailer, allowing you to get them at a whopping $120 discount. However, the caveat here is that these are renewed earbuds. That being said, they are Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, which means they have been 'thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested' and should be as good as new.