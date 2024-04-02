The rarely discounted Garmin Vivosmart 5 is now on sale at a special price





You technically have until next Tuesday, April 9 (or while supplies last) to nab a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Vivosmart 5 unit with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty in exchange for $119.99. That's down by 30 bucks from the aforementioned regular price of $150, which isn't exactly earth-shattering but... it's better than nothing.





Nothing, mind you, is what you currently get in terms of Vivosmart 5 savings at both Woot parent company Amazon and Garmin's own official US e-store, which further highlights the true appeal of this somewhat unremarkable-looking deal.





If you hurry, you can go for a black or cool mint version of a decidedly feature-packed wearable capable of monitoring all your key health and fitness indicators for up to a whopping 7 days between charges. The Garmin Vivosmart 5 can track your daily stress levels, blood oxygen saturation, and sleep quality in addition to your heart rate, which is pretty darn impressive for 120 bucks.





Unfortunately, you'll have to rely on your connected smartphone's GPS technology to accurately monitor your outdoor walks and runs, which is clearly this thing's biggest weakness. If you can't live without standalone GPS connectivity on your wrist, Amazon happens to sell the aforementioned Fitbit Charge 6 at a decent $20 off its $160 list price, which is definitely a nice deal to consider right now as well.