The rarely discounted Garmin Vivosmart 5 is now on sale at a special price

While it's certainly not unusual to see many of the best Garmin Forerunner, Venu, Epix, and Instinct smartwatches available at substantial discounts at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy nowadays, the company's more basic Vivosmart 5 device is for some reason almost never marked down from its $149.99 list price.

Released in the spring of 2022 and left without a sequel last year, this is undeniably still one of the best fitness trackers money can buy, going toe to toe in most departments with the newer Fitbit Charge 6 and Samsung's very recently unveiled Galaxy Fit 3. But in order to make you disregard its advanced age, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 could definitely use a nice little discount, and that's precisely what Woot is offering for 7 days (or less).

Garmin Vivosmart 5

Fitness Tracker, Bluetooth, OLED Touchscreen with 154 x 88 Pixel Resolution, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Wrist-Based Heart Rate Monitor, Body Battery Energy, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Smart Notifications, Android and iOS Support, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Polycarbonate Case, Silicone Strap, Two Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$30 off (20%)
$119 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Fitbit Charge 6

Premium Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, YouTube Music Controls, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Color Touchscreen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, 6-Month Fitbit Premium Membership Included
$21 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

You technically have until next Tuesday, April 9 (or while supplies last) to nab a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Vivosmart 5 unit with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty in exchange for $119.99. That's down by 30 bucks from the aforementioned regular price of $150, which isn't exactly earth-shattering but... it's better than nothing.

Nothing, mind you, is what you currently get in terms of Vivosmart 5 savings at both Woot parent company Amazon and Garmin's own official US e-store, which further highlights the true appeal of this somewhat unremarkable-looking deal.

If you hurry, you can go for a black or cool mint version of a decidedly feature-packed wearable capable of monitoring all your key health and fitness indicators for up to a whopping 7 days between charges. The Garmin Vivosmart 5 can track your daily stress levels, blood oxygen saturation, and sleep quality in addition to your heart rate, which is pretty darn impressive for 120 bucks.

Unfortunately, you'll have to rely on your connected smartphone's GPS technology to accurately monitor your outdoor walks and runs, which is clearly this thing's biggest weakness. If you can't live without standalone GPS connectivity on your wrist, Amazon happens to sell the aforementioned Fitbit Charge 6 at a decent $20 off its $160 list price, which is definitely a nice deal to consider right now as well.
