The old but gold Garmin Instinct Solar is now a tempting 34% cheaper at Amazon

Save $120 on the Garmin Instinct Solar

The old but gold Garmin Instinct Solar with huge battery life of up to 54 days is a rugged GPS smartwatch that now retails at 34% lower prices on Amazon. The timepiece lacks advanced features like Garmin Coach but is plenty good for heart rate, sleep, energy, and workout tracking. It has multiple built-in workout modes and features different global navigation satellite systems on deck, providing more accurate tracking in challenging environments than using GPS alone.