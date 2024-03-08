Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The old but gold Garmin Instinct Solar is now a tempting 34% cheaper at Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The old but gold Garmin Instinct Solar is now a tempting 34% cheaper at Amazon
Don’t you just hate it when your smartwatch can’t make it over a day between charges? Amazon offers something with a beastly battery life at an incredible price that might be perfect for you. We’re talking about the Garmin Instinct Solar, which may be getting a bit old now but still has all the basics you’ll need, plus a massive battery life of up to 54 days. Moreover, you can now get it at 34% off via Amazon.

Let’s do the math: at 34% off, the Garmin lands under the $230 mark, meaning you get to save $120 on your purchase. Even though this isn’t the highest-ever discount available for the timepiece, it still lands it at a much more stomachable price.

Save $120 on the Garmin Instinct Solar

The old but gold Garmin Instinct Solar with huge battery life of up to 54 days is a rugged GPS smartwatch that now retails at 34% lower prices on Amazon. The timepiece lacks advanced features like Garmin Coach but is plenty good for heart rate, sleep, energy, and workout tracking. It has multiple built-in workout modes and features different global navigation satellite systems on deck, providing more accurate tracking in challenging environments than using GPS alone.
$120 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


This Garmin timepiece easily surpasses some of the best fitness trackers on the market with its smashing battery life. Still, right off the bat, we want to stress once more that the wearable is no spring chicken. Shoppers looking for something more contemporary could opt for the Instinct 2, as it’s also available at lower prices on Amazon.

If you don’t need the extra bells and whistles associated with the latest fitness trackers and conventional smartwatches, the Garmin Instinct Solar could become your perfect everyday companion. With its three-axis compass and multiple navigation satellite systems, it helps you track your way even in unfamiliar surroundings. With it, you can also trace your workout performance and monitor your heart rate, stress, sleep, and energy levels.

Granted, there’s no Garmin Coach or daily suggested workouts, not to mention double-tap gestures like the ones you get on the latest Apple Watch series, but this bad boy is still equipped with all the basics a fitness enthusiast needs.

Overall, if you’re on a tight budget, don’t want to deal with the limitations of daily charging, or simply need a basic rugged GPS smartwatch without all those fancy features, the Garmin Instinct Solar could prove a suitable choice. It’s currently $120 cheaper at Amazon, making it an option you should consider.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless