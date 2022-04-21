Garmin's most advanced fitness tracker, vivosmart 5, goes official
Leaked just a couple of days ago, Garmin’s latest fitness tracker, the vivosmart 5, has just gone official. The wearable device does exactly what you would expect from a fitness tracker while keeping the price at affordable levels. The most important thing is that it includes all the essential health, fitness tracking apps and lasts for up to 7 days of battery life.
Just like many other fitness trackers available on the market, the vivosmart 5 does smart notifications, calendar reminders and provides users with safety features that can be triggered with the press of a button. For active people, the wearable device can track steps, calories burned and intensity minutes. It also has a bunch of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more.
Also, the vivosmart 5 offers Garmin’s most advanced sleep features, including sleep score. Aimed at customers who wish to track their health and fitness status 24/7, the vivosmart 5 features health stats for Pulse Ox, heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and many other functions. More importantly, none of these features require subscription.
Specs-wise, Garmin’s fitness tracker comes with a bright, display that’s 66% larger than the predecessor model. It also features interchangeable bands, and it’s swim- and shower- proof. The vivosmart 5 can be paired with compatible smartphones running Android and iOS. Those interested can pick this one up for just $150 via Garmin’s website.
