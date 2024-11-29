Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 continues to sell like hot cakes at $100 off for Black Friday

A close-up of a wrist wearing the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
If you still haven't bought the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at its best price, it's not too late to act! That's right—Amazon's awesome Black Friday offer is still available, allowing you to get one of the most budget-friendly Garmin watches for $100 off.

Save $100 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 this Black Friday

If you didn't get the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for $100 off a couple of weeks ago, it's not too late to act! Yep, Amazon's incredible Black Friday sale on the budget-friendly Garmin watch is still live. Pick your favorite coating now and save before it's too late.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

While testing it, we noticed that this puppy feels kinda plasticky and not-so-perfectly built. If that could be an issue for you, don't hesitate to check out what other Black Friday smartwatch offers are available right now. If not, despite its less-than-stellar build quality, this is easily one of the best Garmin watches under $200.

Featuring a stunning AMOLED display and up to 11 days of battery life between charges, this is one fantastic Apple and Galaxy Watch alternative. The budget-friendly doesn't have as many smart features as the Galaxy Watch 7, but it comes with advanced workout tracking features that users might appreciate.

For starters, the Vivoactive 5 has various built-in activity modes. Aside from standard ones like running and cycling, this buddy offers rowing, snowboarding, and table tennis—it even has a mixed martial arts workout profile!

It doesn't just recognize various activities, either! This bad boy also provides in-depth performance and keeps you motivated with features like Garmin Coach. Moreover, it tells you your fitness age, keeps track of your sleep and naps, hydration and stress levels, heart rate, and more. It even has some safety features onboard!

Something to keep in mind, though—unlike some Garmin timepieces, this fella has a single-band GPS and doesn't feature built-in maps. It also lacks a barometric altimeter, which means you can't get insights regarding climbed floors. If you need more accurate positioning capabilities and that extra sensor, consider the Garmin Venu 3.

While its drawbacks aren't many, we know the Garmin Vivoactive 5 might not be your first pick at its standard price. Fortunately, you won't have to cough up almost $300 for one right now. Hurry up and pick your favorite color if you want to save $100 at Amazon before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova
