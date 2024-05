The recently released Garmin Vivoactive 5 enjoys a 17% discount through Amazon's rare deal

Save 17% on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 Ultra-rare deal lands the Garmin Vioactive 5 at lower prices. The deal in question is live at Amazon and lets you save 17% on the timepiece with an AMOLED touchscreen, the capability to take phone calls, and up to 11 days of battery life. The Garmin smartwatch was released in September 2023 and is definitely a bang for your buck. Take advantage of Amazon's deal and get it at it's second-best price. $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Wouldn’t it be fantastic to save one of the latest Garmin watches ? Of course, it would! And Amazon is here to help! The seller has thrown an ultra-rare deal on the recently released Vivoactive 5. This puppy hit the market in September last year and is now available at $50 off.The $50 price cut may seem unattractive, but get this: the wearable rarely sees deals. In fact, to our knowledge, it hasn’t been discounted since January! Plus, given that it normally costs much less than some of the high-end Garmin models, we’d say the 17% markdown is pretty respectable. After all, it lands the timepiece at its second-best price.If you appreciate Garmin’s unique fitness-oriented features and the impressive battery life of its timepieces, this puppy is right for you! As you can see from our Vivoactive 5 review , the device strikes a good balance between features and price.Certainly not as popular as the best smartwatches on the market, the Vivoactive 5 holds its own ground among budget-friendly smartwatch options. It boasts a beautiful AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and over 30 preloaded activity apps, making it stylish and ideal for fitness enthusiasts.But that’s not all! The timepiece packs other features, such as a body battery energy monitor, as well as workout benefits and recovery time. Those are designed to help you understand when it’s best to jump into the next workout and how beneficial it is for your body.Since this Garmin watch is more smartwatch-oriented than other options from the brand, you can also take phone calls from it. Then again, arguably the most impressive thing about the Vivoactive 5 is that it keeps the lights on for up to 11 days.You can also use the Always-On display function and still enjoy up to five days of battery life. And, as you most likely know, no Apple or Samsung timepiece can remain off the charger that long.