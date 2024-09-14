Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S shines even brighter after a hefty discount on Amazon

By
Looking to get a sleek Garmin smartwatch but are on a budget? We feel you! Finding a Garmin timepiece at a price that doesn't break the bank can be hard. After all, these are awesome smartwatches, but they cost a lot.

Fortunately for you, the stylish Garmin Vivoactive 4S in Silver is still on sale on Amazon and can be yours without emptying your wallet. The watch is discounted by 36%, which means you can save $120 and get one for under $210. We suggest taking advantage of this deal quickly, as the watch was discounted by $130 (39%) a few weeks ago, and the price cut might be reduced at any time.

There's no doubt that the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a beautiful timepiece. But it's not just a pretty face, as it's loaded with features, too. In addition to tracking your breathing, heart rate, sleep, and stress, it can also keep tabs on your energy levels and supports Garmin's Coach, offering personalized training plans.

On top of that, this handsome fella comes with handy lifestyle features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and support for the Garmin Connect store, where you can find and install apps right onto your fancy wearable. Another key selling point is its solid battery life, lasting up to seven days on a single charge when in smartwatch mode.

All in all, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is one of those watches that add to your cool factor with its sleek design and a wide range of features. And you can snag it all for just under $210, making it a real bargain. So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a Garmin Vivoactive 4S at a heavily discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov
