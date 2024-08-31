At superb 39% discount, the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S becomes the GPS smartwatch of your dreams
Any day you can get a Garmin smartwatch for less is a good day. After all, these wearables aren't famous for their budget-friendly prices. But today, you can snatch one for much less than usual, as long as you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal.
The sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S in Silver is currently on sale for 39% off its price on Amazon. This means you can save $130 with this offer. And while we've seen better discounts in the past, like Amazon's jaw-dropping 55% price cut in November last year, the current markdown is still significant, letting you snag this stylish watch for just under $200.
In addition to a fashionable look, the wearable also packs a plethora of health-tracking features. It can track your energy levels, sleep, stress, breathing, and heart rate, and it even offers Garmin's Coach functionality for personalized training plans.
Plus, it supports lifestyle features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and the Garmin Connect store, through which you can download various apps directly on your timepiece. Battery life is another strong point, offering up to seven days of usage on one charge in smartwatch mode.
So, yeah! The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a real bang for your buck, offering plenty of features, good battery life, and a stylish look. Additionally, Amazon's current $130 discount makes it a great choice for a tech enthusiast on a budget. So, act fast! Tap the deal button located at the beginning of this lovely article and snatch a brand new Garmin Vivoactive 4S now while the offer is still up for grabs!
31 Aug, 2024
Things that are NOT allowed: