The feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a real budget delight at its current 43% discount on Amazon

Garmin is the top choice for outdoor lovers when it comes to smartwatches. And that shouldn't surprise us, as its wearables are usually pretty durable, pack many health-tracking features, and are very precise in their readings. But they have one significant downside — their hefty price tags.

Yep, a high-end Garmin smartwatch can tank your bank account. However, if you take advantage of this deal, you'll snag a brand-new Garmin timepiece without breaking the bank.

At this very moment, Amazon is selling the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S at a gorgeous $141 discount, slashing 43% off its price. This means you can currently treat yourself to this awesome wearable for less than $190.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save $141 on Amazon!

Save $141 on the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S by taking advantage of this deal! The watch is loaded with features and can last up to seven days on a single charge. It's a real bargain for someone on a budget at its current price. Act fast and snatch one for less today!
$141 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the watch was discounted by $148 (45%) a few weeks ago. So, it appears that the markdown is slowly decreasing. And while the price cut is not as huge as the $180 (55%) discount we saw on this timepiece in November, a $141 price reduction is still substantial. This is why we advise you not to waste time and just pull the trigger on this deal today!

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S was released in 2019, so it's not exactly new to the smartwatch scene. However, even though it's been around a while, it still offers a lot for the price and is an awesome choice for someone who doesn't want to spend much on a new wearable.

Aside from its sleek look, this bad boy is loaded with health-tracking features and can monitor your sleep and breathing. It can also keep tabs on your energy and stress levels. Plus, it comes with Garmin Coach for personalized training plans.

Since life is more than just going to the gym, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S also supports features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, through which you can download apps and watch faces. Battery life is not too shabby, either. You should be able to get about seven days of usage on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

As you can see, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a real steal, especially at its current price. Therefore, act quickly and save on one now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

