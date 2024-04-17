Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The stylish Garmin Vivoactive 4S is available for less than $190 and can't wait to meet you
Who doesn't want a new, sleek Garmin smartwatch at a budget-friendly price? The best thing is that you can now snag one at a whopping 45% discount if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal!

The stylish Garmin Vivoactive 4S is currently on sale at a stunning $148 markdown on Amazon, representing a 45% reduction from its price. This means you can get this handsome fella for less than $190 by taking advantage of this deal.

This offer is even more incredible than the one we told you about a few weeks ago, when the watch was discounted by $131 (40%). It also matches the sweet price cut the wearable had around the middle of March. And although we've seen the Garmin Vivoactive 4S discounted by $180 (55%) in the past, a $148 markdown is still significant.

We should note that the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is not exactly a spring chicken, as it was released back in 2019. Nevertheless, this bad boy still has a lot to offer and is great value for money for someone on a budget.

On top of its stylish design, the watch comes with a plethora of health-tracking features. It can track your sleep and breathing, as well as energy and stress levels. Additionally, it supports Garmin's Coach functionality and offers training plans that adapt to you.

You'll also find features such as Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications support, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, which allows you to download apps and watch faces directly onto your wearable. Battery life is also pretty solid. The watch lasts up to seven days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

Recommended Stories
So, yeah, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is still relevant even in 2024. Furthermore, that awesome discount on Amazon makes it an even bigger temptation. Just be sure to act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price now while you still can!
