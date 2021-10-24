Notification Center

Deals Wearables Garmin

Amazon has a bunch of great Garmin smartwatches on sale at irresistible prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has a bunch of great Garmin smartwatches on sale at irresistible prices
They may not be absolute bestsellers, but (some of) Garmin's wearable devices are undoubtedly among the very best smartwatches money can buy right now, rivaling everything from the hot new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic to the even newer Apple Watch Series 7 in terms of health and wellness features, as well as designs and perhaps most importantly battery life.

While not exactly insanely cheap, the first-gen Garmin Venu recently received a massive discount that made the 2019-released model more attractive than ever before, and now the same is true for the company's Vivoactive 4.

Normally available for $349.99, this was unveiled alongside the aforementioned Venu a couple of years ago, scoring a new all-time high price reduction of 160 bucks to headline Amazon's latest batch of pre-Black Friday "epic daily deals."

That obviously means you don't have a lot of time to shave an unprecedented 46 percent off the MSRP of this feature-packed circular smartwatch with built-in GPS and music playing capabilities, as well as heart rate, body energy, respiration, menstrual cycle, sleep, stress, hydration, and blood oxygen monitoring, not to mention a stellar battery life of up to 8 days on a single charge.

Unfortunately, bargain hunters will need to settle for a 45mm variant in black... unless you want to spend even less money, in which case you can opt for a 42mm Forerunner 45 in your choice of black or red colors or an even smaller 39mm Forerunner 45S in one of three different hues (white, black, or purple).

All five of these models are on sale for $80 less than their usual price of $199.99, although as you can imagine, you have to make a few compromises compared to the Vivoactive 4. Still, the standalone GPS functionality, heart rate monitoring, basic activity tracking tools, and great battery life are all present, which arguably makes this one of the best budget smartwatches available today (and only today).

The aptly named Garmin Venu Sq Music bids for the exact same title at a $60 markdown from a $249.99 list price in black-and-rose-gold and white-and-slate color combinations, with a square-shaped 1.3-inch touchscreen, music storage, Pulse Ox sensor, and up to six days of battery life between charges making this particular model... a love-it-or-hate-it alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Apple Watch SE.

