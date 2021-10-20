Amazon has Garmin's OG Venu smartwatch on sale at its highest discount yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Keeping in mind that this is also an older edition of the circular Venu, it's still hard to argue with the value delivered by such an affordable heart rate-monitoring, sleep-tracking, and blood oxygen-supervising smartwatch.





No, the first-gen Garmin Venu doesn't come with life-saving ECG monitoring technology, but neither does this year's Venu 2... or the aforementioned "low-cost" Apple Watch SE





You also don't get the option to add standalone cellular connectivity, but that would unnecessarily drive up the price anyway. On the bright side, the battery life is pretty stellar, going all the way up to five days between charges (at least with the built-in GPS functionality switched off), and the round AMOLED touchscreen is a stunner, sporting a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels.



With a fully water-resistant body designed to withstand the occasional swim and an extensive arsenal of health monitoring weapons that includes everything from stress to respiration, energy levels, and menstruation cycle, the OG Venu is fairly similar to the Garmin Venu 2 (battery life notwithstanding) while costing as much as $200 less right now.



Unfortunately, the gold-and-black, rose-gold-and-tan, and silver/dark gray models are significantly more expensive than the aforementioned all-black variant after humbler markdowns from a $349.99 list price of 50 to 60 bucks. That also means the all-black deal may not last long, although a Black Friday comeback next month feels extremely likely.

