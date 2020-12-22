Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Deals Wearables Garmin

The full-fledged Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is as cheap as a fitness band right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 22, 2020, 5:17 PM
The full-fledged Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is as cheap as a fitness band right now
Garmin is without a doubt one of the world's most prolific smartwatch manufacturers, but even though the company's hardcore fans can buy newer and significantly more impressive devices than the 2017-released Vivoactive 3 at fairly reasonable prices, this market veteran might just be too cheap to turn down right now.

Typically available for $250, the "black with stainless" model can be had before Christmas at a massive $150 discount equating to no less than 60 percent slashed off that initial retail price. Due to its advanced age, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 has obviously scored many markdowns in the last year or so, but to our knowledge, this is the first time ever that the Android and iOS-compatible watch drops below $100.

That means the killer new Amazon deal could well expire in a matter of days (or even hours), and in fact, it's already too late to order the ultra-affordable device and receive it by December 25. If you don't have a problem paying an extra 30 bucks for a "white with stainless" flavor, that one will arrive before Christmas, naturally featuring the exact same design and specs as the black variant.

We're talking a relatively elegant circular case made from a combination of fiber reinforced polymer and, well, stainless steel, capable of withstanding water immersion up to 5 meters and hiding under the hood a standalone GPS chip, built-in heart rate monitor, and various other sensors designed to closely supervise your health and fitness level.

It almost goes without saying that the Vivoactive 3 doesn't come with ultra-advanced ECG monitoring technology, but unlike other dirt-cheap wearable devices like the Fitbit Inspire 2, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, or Garmin's own Vivosmart 4, this thing has a large and sharp 1.2-inch touchscreen going for it. Also, NFC support for contactless wrist payments. And perhaps most importantly, a stellar battery life of up to 7 days in "smartwatch mode", which unfortunately goes down to no more than 13 hours in "GPS mode."

If you want to turn a few heads while working out, the decidedly snazzier white/rose gold model is discounted by $130 from a $279.99 MSRP. Interestingly enough, the same price is good for a Verizon-connected Garmin Vivoactive 3 version with dedicated music storage for up to 500 songs and downgraded battery life of up to 5 days.

