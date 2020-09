The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 goes for Fitbit's jugular with extraordinary battery life

While the Galaxy Watch Active got both a direct sequel and a non-Active premium descendant in the meantime, and the Galaxy Buds lineup quickly expanded to include Plus and active noise-cancelling Live models, the OG Samsung Galaxy Fit was inexplicably left all alone in its hopeless battle against Fitbit and Garmin's armies of popular budget-friendly wearable devices.





At long last, the Galaxy Fit 2 has been officially announced earlier today , although its pricing and availability details are still under wraps. Our guess is the new fitness tracker will retain its predecessor's $100 MSRP, thus matching the recently unveiled Fitbit Inspire 2 that's already up for pre-order ahead of an actual September 25 release.





Compared to its forerunner, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is larger, with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen in tow, but somehow also lighter, at a measly 21 grams.









That engineering feat is made that much more impressive when you consider the battery capacity boost from 120 to 159mAh as well. And if you thought the Fitbit Inspire 2's promise of up to 10 days of battery life was remarkable, wait until you hear how long Samsung claims the Galaxy Fit 2 can keep the lights on between charges.





"Up to 15 days" is the standard promise, but the company says you can take that number all the way up to 21 days in certain conditions and with certain settings. That's anywhere between two and three weeks of continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and keeping an eye on several other things, like burned calories, distance, and "more."





Water-resistant but not entirely swim-proof, the Galaxy Fit 2 also sports a "groove design" aimed at reducing sweating during intense workout sessions, as well as a "3D glass display" with more than 70 different face options to brighten your day. Incidentally, the original model is no longer available directly from Samsung in the US, although retailers like Best Buy still have it in stock at the now-excessive price of $99.99.

You probably don't remember this now, but Samsung unveiled a low-cost activity tracker alongside its first fitness-centric smartwatch and rookie AirPods -rivaling effort more than 18 months ago.