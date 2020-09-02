The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 goes for Fitbit's jugular with extraordinary battery life













Compared to its forerunner, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is larger, with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen in tow, but somehow also lighter, at a measly 21 grams.









That engineering feat is made that much more impressive when you consider the battery capacity boost from 120 to 159mAh as well. And if you thought the Fitbit Inspire 2's promise of up to 10 days of battery life was remarkable, wait until you hear how long Samsung claims the Galaxy Fit 2 can keep the lights on between charges.





"Up to 15 days" is the standard promise, but the company says you can take that number all the way up to 21 days in certain conditions and with certain settings. That's anywhere between two and three weeks of continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and keeping an eye on several other things, like burned calories, distance, and "more."



