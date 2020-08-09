The impressive Garmin Vivoactive 3 is on sale at an insane price with an extended warranty





Commercially released all the way back in 2017, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 remains one of the greatest Apple Watch alternatives for folks focused primarily on their health. Normally priced at $250 brand-new, the Android and iOS-compatible timepiece can be purchased for a measly $69.99 from a reliable California-based retailer called GPS Nation for an undoubtedly limited time.













While the deeply discounted device predictably comes in refurbished condition, GPS Nation will hook you up with a free two-year extended warranty... complementing the standard one-year coverage provided by the manufacturer of this feature-packed smartwatch as standard. In other words, this is almost better than buying the Vivoactive 3 brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged directly from Garmin, especially when you also consider the vendor's description of the refurbishment process.





This includes "extensive testing" aimed at bringing the ultra-affordable units on sale here "up to the same cosmetic and functional specifications as when they were manufactured as new, maintaining the highest quality standards possible." So, yeah, you're buying like-new gadgets in fully working condition at a small fraction of their regular price.





Available in a single variant pairing a black silicone band with a silver stainless steel case, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 ticks pretty much all of the same boxes as the Galaxy Watch Active and numerous other costlier wearable devices in terms of specs and features. You're looking at everything from a sunlight-visible color display with a decent 1.2-inch diagonal to a built-in heart rate monitor, untethered GPS connectivity, wrist payment support, sleep tracking, and even fancier health monitoring capabilities like VO2 max and menstrual cycle information.





Probably the most impressive thing about this crazy bargain is that it can keep the lights on for up to 7 days in "smartwatch mode" (i.e. with the GPS switched off) between charges. And Samsung has the audacity to charge $330 and up for the Galaxy Watch 3 ...