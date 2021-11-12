Garmin's newest premium mainstream smartwatch is finally on sale at a decent discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, Amazon already slashed the prices of the somewhat outdated Venu and budget-friendly Venu Sq smartwatches pretty viciously last week, so we can't say we're very surprised to see the newer and more advanced Venu 2 follow suit today.



Oh, well, the important thing to focus on is that you can save 50 bucks at last on multiple versions of the Garmin Venu 2 in both a "standard" 45mm and diminutive 40mm case size. The latter model is called Venu 2S, mind you, typically fetching the same $399.99 as its bigger brother.



Naturally, the two's specs and features are otherwise identical, including everything from a sharp AMOLED display with optional always-on functionality to a robust yet relatively lightweight combination of stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer materials, as well as an extensive range of health tools like Body Battery energy, all-day stress, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle, respiration, blood oxygen saturation, and general heart rate monitoring.



Unfortunately, Garmin still doesn't have an answer for Apple's life-saving ECG and fall detection technologies that are becoming increasingly prevalent in the wearable industry, but the Venu 2's battery life of up to 12 days (!!!) on a single charge is simply unrivaled when it comes to "mainstream" smartwatches, with the Venu 2S close behind, at up to 11 days of endurance (in certain conditions).



At a regular price of $699.99, it goes without saying that the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro doesn't fall into the same mainstream category as the Venu 2 and 2S, catering primarily to professional athletes and outdoor fanatics with a rugged design, pre-loaded TOPO maps, up to 21 days (!!!!!) of battery life, and solar charging capabilities.



Released all the way back in 2019, this absolute beast is currently on sale at a huge $200 discount, although as with the Venu 2 and Venu 2S, there are obviously no guarantees you're looking at the top Garmin smartwatch Black Friday promotions of the entire season. Then again, if you wait too long, you might end up saving too little money. Either way, you'll have to take a chance and make a tough decision.

