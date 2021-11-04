Notification Center

Deals Wearables Garmin

These hot new Garmin Venu and Venu Sq deals are second to none

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These hot new Garmin Venu and Venu Sq deals are second to none
It's beginning to look a lot like... Black Friday, with bargain hunters passionate about everything from smartphones to tablets, wearable devices, and smart speakers undoubtedly feeling tempted every single day to get a head start on their holiday shopping rather than, well, actually waiting for the holiday season to kick off.

While you can obviously never be certain the killer deals available several weeks in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday will stick, the deeply discounted Garmin Venu, Venu Sq, and Sq Music smartwatches are definitely unlikely to see their prices drop even further anytime soon.

The first-gen circular Venu, which Garmin itself appears to have discontinued in favor of its 2021-released sequel, is currently on sale at a whopping 150 bucks less than usual in a grand total of three different paint jobs.

Although this is technically not an entirely new Amazon promotion, the black model that went $150 below its $349.99 list price just a couple of weeks ago is no longer in stock. The same is likely to happen in the near future with the gold/black, rose gold/tan, and silver/dark gray versions, all three of which are so heavily marked-down for the first time ever. 

If you still can't afford Garmin's top Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch alternative... from 2019 or simply prefer a square shape over a circle (for some reason), the aptly named Venu Sq is also on sale at a new all-time low price after a $70 cut equating to a solid 35 percent off a $199.99 MSRP.

As an excellent contender for the title of best budget smartwatch available in 2021, the Garmin Venu Sq comes with many essential health and wellness tools in tow while missing the relatively basic ability of storing music on your wrist.

Naturally, that's where the Venu Sq Music comes in, fetching an unprecedented 70 bucks less than its regular price of $249.99 in four reasonably attractive color combinations.

Battery life is a highlight across the Garmin Venu lineup, mind you, as are body energy, respiration, menstrual cycle, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring features designed to give Apple's industry-leading range of health tracking capabilities a run for their money.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless