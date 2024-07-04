Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon
Not a particular fan of conventional smartwatches? Well, if you also don't mind navigating your wearable with physical buttons, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar might be right for you. This wearable has a 1.1-inch screen and a 50mm case, supports solar charging, and can usually set you back about $450. But not today because Amazon sells it for 24% (or $108) off its price tag.

Save $108 on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar at Amazon

With its incredible unlimited battery life from just three hours of daily exposure to direct sunlight, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is a real treat for active people who are tired of overnight smartwatch charging. The wearable is now $108 cheaper than usual at Amazon, which is one of the best prices we've seen for it. If you want a tough timepiece with smashing battery life and don't mind the lack of a touchscreen, definitely go for this bad boy.
$108 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this is one of the best markdowns ever available for this quality Garmin watch. Moreover, you won't find the Instinct 2X Solar at the same discount from Best Buy or Walmart. In other words, if you're an outdoor enthusiast who appreciates rugged smartwatch designs, definitely consider going for this deal.

While the Instinct 2X Solar may not have as many smarts as a Galaxy Watch 6 or any of the best Apple Watches, it remains a fantastic choice for active people. It sports an ultra-tough design, has a built-in LED flashlight, and packs various preloaded activity profiles (including swimming).

Like most timepieces from the brand, you also get multi-band reception technology. This enables far more accurate positioning in all settings. There's also multi-GNSS support and Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Moreover, the wearable has several health-related features and can track your energy levels, stress, sleep, heart rate, Pulse Ox, and more.

The GPS watch also provides daily suggested workouts for active individuals who can't find motivation for their next workout. The feature offers an entire week of daily suggested activities that adapt after each completion to match your performance and recovery needs.

Speaking of which, you can better understand your body's recovery needs with the Instinct 2X Solar through the Recovery Time feature. Then again, one of the best things about it is its impressive battery life. The GPS watch offers up to 40 days of use between charges in Smartwatch mode and, astonishingly, unlimited battery life with solar charging.

Recommended Stories
If you think this Garmin piece is ideal for you, go ahead and get yours through Amazon's deal. Well, if you want to score $108 in savings, that is.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
35 stories
04 Jul, 2024
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon
19 Jun, 2024
The Garmin Forerunner 265 has dropped to its Black Friday price on Amazon
15 Jun, 2024
The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
13 Jun, 2024
Garmin's robust Instinct 2 gives you more bang for your buck at $100 off on Amazon
11 Jun, 2024
At $320 off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is the must-have premium running watch for athletes on a budget
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless