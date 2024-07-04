The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar with stellar battery life is now $108 cheaper at Amazon
Not a particular fan of conventional smartwatches? Well, if you also don't mind navigating your wearable with physical buttons, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar might be right for you. This wearable has a 1.1-inch screen and a 50mm case, supports solar charging, and can usually set you back about $450. But not today because Amazon sells it for 24% (or $108) off its price tag.
As far as we know, this is one of the best markdowns ever available for this quality Garmin watch. Moreover, you won't find the Instinct 2X Solar at the same discount from Best Buy or Walmart. In other words, if you're an outdoor enthusiast who appreciates rugged smartwatch designs, definitely consider going for this deal.
Like most timepieces from the brand, you also get multi-band reception technology. This enables far more accurate positioning in all settings. There's also multi-GNSS support and Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Moreover, the wearable has several health-related features and can track your energy levels, stress, sleep, heart rate, Pulse Ox, and more.
Speaking of which, you can better understand your body's recovery needs with the Instinct 2X Solar through the Recovery Time feature. Then again, one of the best things about it is its impressive battery life. The GPS watch offers up to 40 days of use between charges in Smartwatch mode and, astonishingly, unlimited battery life with solar charging.
If you think this Garmin piece is ideal for you, go ahead and get yours through Amazon's deal. Well, if you want to score $108 in savings, that is.
While the Instinct 2X Solar may not have as many smarts as a Galaxy Watch 6 or any of the best Apple Watches, it remains a fantastic choice for active people. It sports an ultra-tough design, has a built-in LED flashlight, and packs various preloaded activity profiles (including swimming).
The GPS watch also provides daily suggested workouts for active individuals who can't find motivation for their next workout. The feature offers an entire week of daily suggested activities that adapt after each completion to match your performance and recovery needs.
Things that are NOT allowed: