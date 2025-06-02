Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The high-end Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is down by $350 at Amazon

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 doesn't come cheap, but it packs a serious punch. Plus, it's $350 off at Amazon right now!

Different Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 models on a dark blue background.
Have you set your eyes on a new premium multisport watch by Garmin? The Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition won't let you down. The 51mm model boasts a rugged design and features a stunning AMOLED touchscreen, but its usual asking price of over $1,000 makes it a tough sell. Fortunately, Amazon has launched a generous promo that lets you save 32% on this fella.

The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is 32% off

$350 off (32%)
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is a fantastic choice for athletes looking to maximize their performance, receive highly accurate health and performance metrics, and enjoy ultra-long battery life. The best part about this watch is that it's 32% off at Amazon right now!
Buy at Amazon

For context, the device is down under $760, meaning you save a tempting $350 with this offer. Although it's not the best promo that's ever gone live at Amazon, it's still a pretty unmissable savings opportunity, especially if you're an athlete looking for ultra-accurate performance metrics.

Offering everything from training readiness and status to visual race predictor and wrist-based running power, this watch is built to optimize any workout. But it's not just the countless sports-oriented features that make it stand out.

Another thing is the built-in flashlight — a hugely underrated extra that can help in emergencies. The unit also boasts an ultra-rugged design, ensuring it can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

As a Garmin watch, the Epix Pro Gen 2 doesn't skimp on battery life. You can expect up to 31 days between charges in smartwatch mode or over 10 days with an always-on display. Now that's a result most rivals can only dream of!

On top of everything else, this multisport unit provides highly accurate heart rate readings. For those trying to improve their sleep, there's a sleep coaching feature. Extras like morning reports, body battery energy monitoring, and an ECG app are, of course, all on deck.

There's no denying that the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a steep option. Even now that it's $350 off, the unit isn't exactly an affordable choice. But impressive quality comes at a high asking price, and you'll definitely get plenty of value from your investment.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
