The high-end Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is down by $350 at Amazon

Have you set your eyes on a new premium multisport watch by Garmin? The Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition won't let you down. The 51mm model boasts a rugged design and features a stunning AMOLED touchscreen, but its usual asking price of over $1,000 makes it a tough sell. Fortunately, Amazon has launched a generous promo that lets you save 32% on this fella.For context, the device is down under $760, meaning you save a tempting $350 with this offer. Although it's not the best promo that's ever gone live at Amazon, it's still a pretty unmissable savings opportunity, especially if you're an athlete looking for ultra-accurate performance metrics.Offering everything from training readiness and status to visual race predictor and wrist-based running power, this watch is built to optimize any workout. But it's not just the countless sports-oriented features that make it stand out.Another thing is the built-in flashlight — a hugely underrated extra that can help in emergencies. The unit also boasts an ultra-rugged design, ensuring it can withstand a lot of wear and tear.As a Garmin watch , the Epix Pro Gen 2 doesn't skimp on battery life. You can expect up to 31 days between charges in smartwatch mode or over 10 days with an always-on display. Now that's a result most rivals can only dream of!On top of everything else, this multisport unit provides highly accurate heart rate readings. For those trying to improve their sleep, there's a sleep coaching feature. Extras like morning reports, body battery energy monitoring, and an ECG app are, of course, all on deck.There's no denying that the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a steep option. Even now that it's $350 off, the unit isn't exactly an affordable choice. But impressive quality comes at a high asking price, and you'll definitely get plenty of value from your investment.