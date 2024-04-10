Superb Amazon deal makes the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar cheaper than ever before

Save $166 on the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar with 40mm case has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon. The wearable has never been available at that price before, making this offer quite tempting. The rugged GPS smartwatch has an insane 51-day battery life in Smartwatch mode and offers second-based heart rate monitoring, as well as many other wellness and fitness features. The wearable supports Garmin Pay and connects with iOS and Android devices. Get yours at 41% off while you can!