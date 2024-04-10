Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Superb Amazon deal makes the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar cheaper than ever before

Superb Amazon deal slashes an epic 41% off Garmin's Instinct 2S Solar, landing it at its best price
What if we told you that you can get one of the best GPS smartwatches with a crazy-good battery life of up to 51 days for less than $250? We’re not just joking around! No, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar really sells at deeply reduced prices on Amazon, currently available at a whopping 41% discount. It’s never been that cheap!

Save $166 on the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar with 40mm case has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon. The wearable has never been available at that price before, making this offer quite tempting. The rugged GPS smartwatch has an insane 51-day battery life in Smartwatch mode and offers second-based heart rate monitoring, as well as many other wellness and fitness features. The wearable supports Garmin Pay and connects with iOS and Android devices. Get yours at 41% off while you can!
$166 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


Yes, that’s right, this smartwatch has never been so affordable! Right now, it gives you so much value for money that it can even beat some of the best Garmin smartwatches on the market. Plus, no other store offers such a low price on this particularly impressive wearable. So, what are you waiting for?

At $166 off, this 40mm timepiece undoubtedly packs a punch with its robust design. Aside from the insane 51-day battery life, the wearable stands out with its impressive range of activity profiles and features. For instance, you get daily suggested workouts and training readiness scores designed to keep you motivated and ready for the action. As for activity profiles, you get triathlon, yoga, hiking, cycling, swimming, and numerous others.

While you get some features measuring running performance, if you’re a hardcore runner, we’d recommend a model from the Forerunner series. Such is the Forerunner 745, which is also available at lower prices right now.

Of course, it’s not all about the workouts, so the Instinct 2S Solar also offers sleep and stress tracking, plus constant second-based heart rate monitoring, to mention just a few. You also have safety features on deck and the ability to make contactless payments. Also, the rugged timepiece connects with Android and iOS devices for versatility and convenience.

Recommended Stories
When you think about it, even the best conventional smartwatches don’t give you the same durable design or the crazy-good battery life. So, if those two things are on top of your list of requirements, you should consider getting the Instinct 2S Solar at Amazon. At 41% off, the wearable doesn’t get any better!
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

