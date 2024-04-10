Up Next:
Superb Amazon deal makes the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar cheaper than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What if we told you that you can get one of the best GPS smartwatches with a crazy-good battery life of up to 51 days for less than $250? We’re not just joking around! No, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar really sells at deeply reduced prices on Amazon, currently available at a whopping 41% discount. It’s never been that cheap!
Yes, that’s right, this smartwatch has never been so affordable! Right now, it gives you so much value for money that it can even beat some of the best Garmin smartwatches on the market. Plus, no other store offers such a low price on this particularly impressive wearable. So, what are you waiting for?
At $166 off, this 40mm timepiece undoubtedly packs a punch with its robust design. Aside from the insane 51-day battery life, the wearable stands out with its impressive range of activity profiles and features. For instance, you get daily suggested workouts and training readiness scores designed to keep you motivated and ready for the action. As for activity profiles, you get triathlon, yoga, hiking, cycling, swimming, and numerous others.
Of course, it’s not all about the workouts, so the Instinct 2S Solar also offers sleep and stress tracking, plus constant second-based heart rate monitoring, to mention just a few. You also have safety features on deck and the ability to make contactless payments. Also, the rugged timepiece connects with Android and iOS devices for versatility and convenience.
When you think about it, even the best conventional smartwatches don’t give you the same durable design or the crazy-good battery life. So, if those two things are on top of your list of requirements, you should consider getting the Instinct 2S Solar at Amazon. At 41% off, the wearable doesn’t get any better!
Yes, that’s right, this smartwatch has never been so affordable! Right now, it gives you so much value for money that it can even beat some of the best Garmin smartwatches on the market. Plus, no other store offers such a low price on this particularly impressive wearable. So, what are you waiting for?
At $166 off, this 40mm timepiece undoubtedly packs a punch with its robust design. Aside from the insane 51-day battery life, the wearable stands out with its impressive range of activity profiles and features. For instance, you get daily suggested workouts and training readiness scores designed to keep you motivated and ready for the action. As for activity profiles, you get triathlon, yoga, hiking, cycling, swimming, and numerous others.
While you get some features measuring running performance, if you’re a hardcore runner, we’d recommend a model from the Forerunner series. Such is the Forerunner 745, which is also available at lower prices right now.
Of course, it’s not all about the workouts, so the Instinct 2S Solar also offers sleep and stress tracking, plus constant second-based heart rate monitoring, to mention just a few. You also have safety features on deck and the ability to make contactless payments. Also, the rugged timepiece connects with Android and iOS devices for versatility and convenience.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
10 Apr, 2024Superb Amazon deal makes the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar cheaper than ever before The capable Garmin Forerunner 745 can be yours at its lowest price once again, but for a limited time
09 Apr, 2024Walmart sells the Garmin Forerunner 945 at half price once again
07 Apr, 2024The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the running smartwatch to get if you are on a budget
03 Apr, 2024Grab the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S for under $200 and score a feature-rich smartwatch on the cheap
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: