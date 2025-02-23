Amazon just made the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar even more irresistible — save 41% now
Less than two weeks ago, we shared what we thought was an awesome Garmin Instinct 2 Solar promo at Amazon. At the time, you could buy a unit for $142 less than usual. But the seller just topped its own discount, now giving you an even sweeter bargain — 41% off, to be exact.
Let's do the math: about 10 days ago, you could save 36% on this Garmin Watch, which usually costs almost $400. And now, you get to save $162, which brings the rugged wearable under the $240 mark. While that's not a hugely improved bargain, it's still a rock-solid deal — just like the timepiece itself!
But that's not all! This unit is packed with workout-related features, including built-in sports apps, HIIT workouts, wrist-based running power, and many more. Health-wise, you get continuous stress and heart rate tracking, a Pulse Ox sensor that measures just how well your body absorbs oxygen.
As you can see for yourself, this is one very solid option for hikers and athletes. At its current 41% discount, this is easily among the best GPS watches you can find on the market. Then again, you should remember the proprietary Garmin operating system certainly can't match Wear OS timepieces. If you prioritize OLED touchscreens and intuitive UI navigation, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar might not be the best pick.
But if you like its advanced functionalities, robust design, and endless battery life, now's the time to buy one. Head over to Amazon and save 41% while you can.
With its robust design, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is made to meet the toughest challenges. It supports multiple global navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to provide more reliability in all environments than just GPS.
While it's got impressive features indeed, it's the Instinct 2 Solar's battery life that truly stands out. The timepiece offers unlimited battery life with solar charging — way more than your average Apple or Galaxy Watch.
Things that are NOT allowed: