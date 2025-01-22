The ultra-tough Garmin Instinct 2 gets yet another juicy price cut at Amazon
Conventional smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 10 offer intuitive navigation but usually struggle with battery life. If you're willing to settle for a GPS watch with button navigation, now's the time to get the Garmin Instinct 2. This buddy is 33% off at Amazon right now, bringing it down to just under $200.
For context, the Garmin watch usually costs almost $300, so it might not be the best pick at its standard price. But now that you can get one at lower prices, it's a no-miss for sure. That said, not everyone is open to using a timepiece with no touchscreen nowadays. If you're one of those, we'd suggest waiting for a Garmin Instinct 3 promo to pop up at retailers, but that might take a while.
This timepiece is no slouch at monitoring your workout performance, either. It has multiple built-in sports apps and provides in-depth mountain bike riding metrics and wrist-based running dynamics. Just as focused on keeping you informed about your overall health, this rugged fella tracks your heart rate, stress levels, sleep, and many more.
Ultimately, if you're OK with navigating your timepiece the old-school way and emphasize durability and battery life more than anything else, the Garmin Instinct 2 is for you. Grab yours for 33% off at Amazon and enjoy your savings.
With its rugged design and multi-GNSS support, the Instinct 2 lets you experience outdoor challenges in a new way. The unit features a built-in three-axis compass as well, ensuring you won't get lost even in unfamiliar environments.
Then again, its most impressive perk is the ultra-long battery life. With up to 28 days between charges, this bad boy offers fewer stops along the way to achieving your goals. Of course, it's not as "smart" as the best smartwatches on the market but should make you plenty happy nonetheless.
