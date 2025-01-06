Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Garmin Instinct 3 series introduces OLED displays and budget Instinct E model

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables Garmin
Video Thumbnail

Garmin has officially introduced the Instinct 3 series, taking its adventure-focused smartwatches to the next level. This lineup offers a mix of new features, including OLED displays, solar-powered models, and even a more affordable Instinct E. With prices starting at $299, the Instinct 3 series aims to please everyone from hardcore outdoor enthusiasts to everyday fitness fans.

Finally, OLED displays for Garmin’s rugged watches


For the first time, Garmin has added OLED display technology to its rugged Instinct line. Previously, this feature was reserved for Garmin’s Venu, Fenix, and Forerunner models. The Instinct 3 OLED comes in two sizes:
  • A 50mm version with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display (416 x 416 pixels).
  • A 45mm version with a slightly smaller 1.2-inch AMOLED screen (390 x 390 pixels).

Despite the introduction of OLED screens, Garmin has kept the Instinct’s signature tough look intact. The screen is recessed slightly below the bezel for extra protection, ensuring the watch is ready for whatever adventures you throw its way.

Battery life that you know and love


Garmin has always been a leader in battery life, and the Instinct 3 series is no exception:
  • Instinct 3 OLED models can last up to 24 days (50mm) or 18 days (45mm) on a single charge.
  • Solar models push the boundaries even further, with the 50mm Instinct 3 Solar lasting up to 40 days—or forever, if you get enough sunlight.
  • In always-on mode, the OLED battery life drops to 9 days for the larger model and 7 days for the smaller one.

If you’re someone who values durability and battery life over fancy displays, the Solar models stick with Garmin’s classic two-window design, which is known for its simplicity and efficiency.

Tough build for tough conditions


Garmin hasn’t just focused on tech—durability remains a top priority for the Instinct 3 series. The watch features a new metal-reinforced bezel, combining aluminum and fiber-reinforced polymer to handle harsh environments. It’s also MIL-STD 810 certified, meaning it can handle extreme temperatures, shock, and water exposure. Speaking of water, the 10ATM rating means it’s good for depths of up to 100 meters.

Some thoughtful design updates make the watch even more practical:
  • A built-in flashlight for nighttime or low-light adventures.
  • A surprisingly lightweight design, which makes it comfortable for all-day wear despite its rugged build.

Health and fitness features


The Instinct 3 series isn’t just about outdoor toughness—it’s packed with features to help you stay on top of your health and fitness goals:
  • Heart rate monitoring and Pulse Ox for real-time health tracking.
  • HRV status and advanced sleep tracking, which provide insights into recovery and rest.
  • Preloaded activity tracking for running, cycling, HIIT, and more, along with Garmin Coach for personalized training.
  • Garmin Pay, so you can make contactless payments on the go.

Where the Garmin Instinct 3 falls short


As impressive as the Instinct 3 series is, it does have a few limitations:
  • No music storage: You can control music on your phone, but you can’t download songs directly to the watch.
  • No downloadable maps: Navigation is limited to breadcrumb trails and routes synced from the Garmin Connect app.

Budget-friendly options for different needs


Garmin knows that not everyone wants—or needs—an OLED screen. For those users, there’s the Instinct E and the Instinct 3 Solar. The Instinct E is a smaller, 40mm model priced at $299. It skips the metal bezel and flashlight but retains the core fitness and tracking features. The Instinct 3 Solar comes in the larger 50mm size for $449. It’s perfect for those who prioritize endless battery life over display quality.

Pricing and availability


Here’s a quick breakdown of the lineup and prices:
  • Instinct E 40mm: $299
  • Instinct 3 OLED 45mm: $449
  • Instinct 3 OLED 50mm: $499
  • Instinct 3 Solar 50mm: $449

All models will be available for order starting January 10, 2025.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it
If this is Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order bonus, you might not like it

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless