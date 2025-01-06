Garmin Instinct 3 series introduces OLED displays and budget Instinct E model
Garmin has officially introduced the Instinct 3 series, taking its adventure-focused smartwatches to the next level. This lineup offers a mix of new features, including OLED displays, solar-powered models, and even a more affordable Instinct E. With prices starting at $299, the Instinct 3 series aims to please everyone from hardcore outdoor enthusiasts to everyday fitness fans.
Finally, OLED displays for Garmin’s rugged watches
For the first time, Garmin has added OLED display technology to its rugged Instinct line. Previously, this feature was reserved for Garmin’s Venu, Fenix, and Forerunner models. The Instinct 3 OLED comes in two sizes:
- A 50mm version with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display (416 x 416 pixels).
- A 45mm version with a slightly smaller 1.2-inch AMOLED screen (390 x 390 pixels).
Despite the introduction of OLED screens, Garmin has kept the Instinct’s signature tough look intact. The screen is recessed slightly below the bezel for extra protection, ensuring the watch is ready for whatever adventures you throw its way.
Battery life that you know and love
Garmin has always been a leader in battery life, and the Instinct 3 series is no exception:
- Instinct 3 OLED models can last up to 24 days (50mm) or 18 days (45mm) on a single charge.
- Solar models push the boundaries even further, with the 50mm Instinct 3 Solar lasting up to 40 days—or forever, if you get enough sunlight.
- In always-on mode, the OLED battery life drops to 9 days for the larger model and 7 days for the smaller one.
If you’re someone who values durability and battery life over fancy displays, the Solar models stick with Garmin’s classic two-window design, which is known for its simplicity and efficiency.
Tough build for tough conditions
Garmin hasn’t just focused on tech—durability remains a top priority for the Instinct 3 series. The watch features a new metal-reinforced bezel, combining aluminum and fiber-reinforced polymer to handle harsh environments. It’s also MIL-STD 810 certified, meaning it can handle extreme temperatures, shock, and water exposure. Speaking of water, the 10ATM rating means it’s good for depths of up to 100 meters.
Some thoughtful design updates make the watch even more practical:
- A built-in flashlight for nighttime or low-light adventures.
- A surprisingly lightweight design, which makes it comfortable for all-day wear despite its rugged build.
Health and fitness features
The Instinct 3 series isn’t just about outdoor toughness—it’s packed with features to help you stay on top of your health and fitness goals:
- Heart rate monitoring and Pulse Ox for real-time health tracking.
- HRV status and advanced sleep tracking, which provide insights into recovery and rest.
- Preloaded activity tracking for running, cycling, HIIT, and more, along with Garmin Coach for personalized training.
- Garmin Pay, so you can make contactless payments on the go.
Where the Garmin Instinct 3 falls short
As impressive as the Instinct 3 series is, it does have a few limitations:
- No music storage: You can control music on your phone, but you can’t download songs directly to the watch.
- No downloadable maps: Navigation is limited to breadcrumb trails and routes synced from the Garmin Connect app.
Budget-friendly options for different needs
Garmin knows that not everyone wants—or needs—an OLED screen. For those users, there’s the Instinct E and the Instinct 3 Solar. The Instinct E is a smaller, 40mm model priced at $299. It skips the metal bezel and flashlight but retains the core fitness and tracking features. The Instinct 3 Solar comes in the larger 50mm size for $449. It’s perfect for those who prioritize endless battery life over display quality.
Pricing and availability
Here’s a quick breakdown of the lineup and prices:
- Instinct E 40mm: $299
- Instinct 3 OLED 45mm: $449
- Instinct 3 OLED 50mm: $499
- Instinct 3 Solar 50mm: $449
All models will be available for order starting January 10, 2025.
