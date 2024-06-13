Garmin's robust Instinct 2 gives you more bang for your buck at $100 off on Amazon

Get the Garmin Instinct 2 and save 33% on Amazon

If you want durability and insane battery life, the Instinct 2 won't disappoint you. This wearable meets U.S. military standards for toughness and offers up to 28 days of use between charges in Smartwatch mode. Garmin's watch also tracks your sleep, stress, heart rate, and offers women's health tracking via Garmin Connect. With multiple activity profiles, it also keeps you motivated and gives you insights into your workout performance. Garmin's Instinct 2 is $100 cheaper on Amazon.