Garmin's robust Instinct 2 gives you more bang for your buck at $100 off on Amazon

Want a super tough wearable that can make it up to 28 days between charges? Don't mind using button navigation instead of a touchscreen? The Garmin Instinct 2 will probably suit you well, then. This GPS smartwatch is super durable, and it's now more affordable than usual. Normally, you'd have to pay about $300 to have it on your wrist, but not today – Amazon sells it at $100 off!It's not just now dropping below the $200 mark, though. The Garmin watch has been available on Amazon's discount section for several weeks. By the way, you can also find a matching offer at Best Buy. In case you prefer that store, don't hesitate to get it at $100 off through Best Buy's deal.Like most Garmin watches, this one is designed to withstand almost anything. It's made with a thermal and shock-resistant case and can even make it in water (up to 100 meters). The timepiece also features multiple activity profiles, helping you track various workouts, including pool and open swimming.And that's not all! Fans of the great outdoors will most likely appreciate the built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter. Let's not forget about the multi-band GPS, which gives you better accuracy and more consistent results while tracking your way in unfamiliar settings.Of course, the Instinct 2 isn't just about providing you with plenty of built-in sports and advanced tracking – the watch also monitors your health. You get Pulse Ox readings, respiration, VO2 Max, heart rate tracking, women's health insights, sleep tracking, and more.There's just no denying it: if you're a fan of the active lifestyle and want to break the shackles of overnight charging once and for all, Instinct 2 is right for you. It may not be as "smart" as the Galaxy Watch 6 or the other best smartwatches , but it makes up for this with advanced activity features and tougher-than-tough design. If that sounds good enough to you, go ahead and get yours at $100 off on Amazon.