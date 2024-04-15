Garmin's Instinct 2 gives you toughness at a bargain price through this sweet Amazon deal

Get the Garmin Instinct 2 at 25% off on Amazon

Garmin's Instinct 2 is now available at 25% off on Amazon. The deal applies to the model in Graphite. If you want resilience and insane battery life, the Instinct 2 won't disappoint you. This wearable meets U.S. military standards for toughness and offers up to 28 days of use between charges in Smartwatch mode. Garmin's watch also tracks sleep, stress, heart rate, and offers women's health tracking via Garmin Connect. Additionally, the wearable has countless activity profiles, designed to motivate you to achieve your fitness goals.