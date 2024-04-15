Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Garmin's Instinct 2 gives you toughness at a bargain price through this sweet Amazon deal

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin's Instinct 2 gives you toughness at a bargain price through this sweet Amazon deal
The rugged GPS smartwatch ideal for active lifestyles has again received a price cut at Amazon. We haven’t seen Garmin’s Instinct 2 at 25% off in quite a while. So, if you want a new tough timepiece to accompany you on all your outdoor adventures, now’s the time to get more bang for your buck from one of the best Garmin watches.

Get the Garmin Instinct 2 at 25% off on Amazon

Garmin's Instinct 2 is now available at 25% off on Amazon. The deal applies to the model in Graphite. If you want resilience and insane battery life, the Instinct 2 won't disappoint you. This wearable meets U.S. military standards for toughness and offers up to 28 days of use between charges in Smartwatch mode. Garmin's watch also tracks sleep, stress, heart rate, and offers women's health tracking via Garmin Connect. Additionally, the wearable has countless activity profiles, designed to motivate you to achieve your fitness goals.
$75 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


We last saw the Instinct 2 at 24% off in March. Previously, the robust timepiece saw a slightly more impressive 33% discount, again at Amazon. That was also the lowest-ever price we’ve tracked for the Garmin watch, and it happened back in 2023. With that in mind, the current 25% markdown seems to be live only on Amazon at the time of writing. That’s probably why this puppy turned into a bestseller over there.

Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts with a passion for the extreme, this resilient watch is made to withstand any and all conditions. Its rugged design meets U.S. military shock, thermal, and water resistance standards. There’s no denying it – this Garmin watch easily beats many of the best smartwatches in terms of durability.

It’s not just tough – the Instinct 2 beats conventional wearables in the battery life front as well. It gives you up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode between charges. In comparison, Samsung’s smartwatch with the best battery life (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) offers about three days of use per charge.

The wearable might not have a touchscreen or a microphone for phone calls, but it gives you deep insights into your performance during different activities. You get activity profiles for anything from yoga to kiteboarding, plus extras like daily readiness scores, workout suggestions, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and pulse ox metrics.

Recommended Stories
If you prefer navigating your wearable with buttons instead of a touchscreen, the Garmin Instinct 2 may be ideal. True, the wearable lacks some extra “smarts” that make Galaxy watches immensely popular. Though, it makes up for it with next-level durability and stellar battery life.

The watch typically sells at about $300 on Amazon, but a cool 25% discount lets you save some money on the model in Graphite. If you’re after toughness at a bargain price, safely go for the e-commerce giant’s offer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
12 stories
15 Apr, 2024
Garmin's Instinct 2 gives you toughness at a bargain price through this sweet Amazon deal
10 Apr, 2024
Superb Amazon deal makes the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar cheaper than ever before The capable Garmin Forerunner 745 can be yours at its lowest price once again, but for a limited time
09 Apr, 2024
Walmart sells the Garmin Forerunner 945 at half price once again
07 Apr, 2024
The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the running smartwatch to get if you are on a budget
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

Amazon is now selling Sony's best true wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever
Amazon is now selling Sony's best true wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever
A single rear camera and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: this phone will be pricier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra
A single rear camera and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: this phone will be pricier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Epic vs Apple continues: The iPhone maker denies violating App Store court order
Epic vs Apple continues: The iPhone maker denies violating App Store court order
It's not too late to snag the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 at a significant price cut on Amazon
It's not too late to snag the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 at a significant price cut on Amazon
Apple Watch study gives insights into running and walking habits of more than 1,500 participants
Apple Watch study gives insights into running and walking habits of more than 1,500 participants
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless