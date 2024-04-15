Garmin's Instinct 2 gives you toughness at a bargain price through this sweet Amazon deal

Up Next:
The rugged GPS smartwatch ideal for active lifestyles has again received a price cut at Amazon. We haven’t seen Garmin’s Instinct 2 at 25% off in quite a while. So, if you want a new tough timepiece to accompany you on all your outdoor adventures, now’s the time to get more bang for your buck from one of the best Garmin watches.
We last saw the Instinct 2 at 24% off in March. Previously, the robust timepiece saw a slightly more impressive 33% discount, again at Amazon. That was also the lowest-ever price we’ve tracked for the Garmin watch, and it happened back in 2023. With that in mind, the current 25% markdown seems to be live only on Amazon at the time of writing. That’s probably why this puppy turned into a bestseller over there.
It’s not just tough – the Instinct 2 beats conventional wearables in the battery life front as well. It gives you up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode between charges. In comparison, Samsung’s smartwatch with the best battery life (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) offers about three days of use per charge.
The wearable might not have a touchscreen or a microphone for phone calls, but it gives you deep insights into your performance during different activities. You get activity profiles for anything from yoga to kiteboarding, plus extras like daily readiness scores, workout suggestions, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and pulse ox metrics.
If you prefer navigating your wearable with buttons instead of a touchscreen, the Garmin Instinct 2 may be ideal. True, the wearable lacks some extra “smarts” that make Galaxy watches immensely popular. Though, it makes up for it with next-level durability and stellar battery life.
Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts with a passion for the extreme, this resilient watch is made to withstand any and all conditions. Its rugged design meets U.S. military shock, thermal, and water resistance standards. There’s no denying it – this Garmin watch easily beats many of the best smartwatches in terms of durability.
The watch typically sells at about $300 on Amazon, but a cool 25% discount lets you save some money on the model in Graphite. If you’re after toughness at a bargain price, safely go for the e-commerce giant’s offer.
