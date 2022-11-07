The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar with unlimited battery life get first discounts ever

Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar with unlimited battery life get first discount ever
With all the media hype surrounding the latest Apple, Samsung, and Google smartwatches, it's easy to get coerced into buying a watch that isn't exactly what you need. Fortunately for those who want more ruggedness than most big names can deliver, certain Garmin models, including the Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition and Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, are currently on sale.

Garmin introduced new Instinct models in February and these are one of the first deals on those watches. Garmin is behind some of the best watches of the year and its wearables are aimed at those who want durable watches with long battery life and advanced training and tracking metrics.

Garmin Instinct 2S Surf-Edition 40mm

Rugged | GPS | water-rated to 100 meters | Thermal- and shock resistant | up to 21 days battery life |
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm Graphite

Solar charging for unlimited battery life | Multi-GNSS Support | Tracbak Routing
$50 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Surf-Edition 45mm

Solar charging | GPS | Surfing Features| Tracback Routing
$50 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

The Instinct Solar models, as the name suggests, come with built-in solar panels that quietly charge the wearable when you are outside. The watches are very rugged and durable and easy to set up. They sport a sunlight-visible screen and feature push buttons. They can track a number of sports and offer turn-by-turn navigation, and can also record many health metrics.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition is great for people who are into water sports such as surfing, windsurfing, and kiteboarding and has a battery life of up to 21 days. It is water-rated to 100 meters and is also thermal and shock resistant.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm, which costs $449.99, is currently on sale for $399.99 at Amazon. The Instinct 2 Solar Surf Edition can be yours for $449.99 instead of $499.99, and the Instinct 2S Surf Edition 40mm has been marked down from $399.99 to $349.99.

Other variants have already been sold out so act fast and get one of the remaining ones while you still can.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar with unlimited battery life get first discounts ever
Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar with unlimited battery life get first discounts ever
Pixel November 2022 update now rolling out with bug fixes for Pixel 7 and 6
Pixel November 2022 update now rolling out with bug fixes for Pixel 7 and 6
Google's awesome Black Friday deals will include hefty Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro discounts
Google's awesome Black Friday deals will include hefty Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro discounts
Didn't get credit for the trade you sent Google when you bought your new Pixel? This is why
Didn't get credit for the trade you sent Google when you bought your new Pixel? This is why
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro get a cool new metal band option each
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro get a cool new metal band option each
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: early offers are live!
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: early offers are live!

Popular stories

Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
T-Mobile to charge $35 activation fee on nearly all transactions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless