Garmin Instinct 2 and 2S Solar with unlimited battery life get first discounts ever

With all the media hype surrounding the latest Apple, Samsung, and Google smartwatches, it's easy to get coerced into buying a watch that isn't exactly what you need. Fortunately for those who want more ruggedness than most big names can deliver, certain Garmin models , including the Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition and Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, are currently on sale.





Garmin introduced new Instinct models in February and these are one of the first deals on those watches. Garmin is behind some of the best watches of the year and its wearables are aimed at those who want durable watches with long battery life and advanced training and tracking metrics.





Garmin Instinct 2S Surf-Edition 40mm Rugged | GPS | water-rated to 100 meters | Thermal- and shock resistant | up to 21 days battery life | $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm Graphite Solar charging for unlimited battery life | Multi-GNSS Support | Tracbak Routing $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Surf-Edition 45mm Solar charging | GPS | Surfing Features| Tracback Routing $50 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





The Instinct Solar models, as the name suggests, come with built-in solar panels that quietly charge the wearable when you are outside. The watches are very rugged and durable and easy to set up. They sport a sunlight-visible screen and feature push buttons. They can track a number of sports and offer turn-by-turn navigation, and can also record many health metrics.





The Garmin Instinct 2S Surf Edition is great for people who are into water sports such as surfing, windsurfing, and kiteboarding and has a battery life of up to 21 days. It is water-rated to 100 meters and is also thermal and shock resistant.





The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45mm, which costs $449.99, is currently on sale for $399.99 at Amazon. The Instinct 2 Solar Surf Edition can be yours for $449.99 instead of $499.99, and the Instinct 2S Surf Edition 40mm has been marked down from $399.99 to $349.99.





Other variants have already been sold out so act fast and get one of the remaining ones while you still can.