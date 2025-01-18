Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
At 20% off, the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 955 is a hot pick at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 955 in Black on a white background.
Do you run regularly? Are you a professional athlete? In that case, you've probably considered buying a Garmin Forerunner timepiece. While the latest premium model from that series, the Forerunner 965, comes at a steep ~$600 asking price, its predecessor is now temptingly discounted at Amazon. You can currently buy the non-solar model for 20% off its original asking price.

Save $101 on the Garmin Forerunner 955 at Amazon

The exciting Garmin Forerunner 955 offers high-class runner-centric features, long battery life, and has built-in maps. That makes it a great choice for athletes, especially now when you can buy it for 20% off at Amazon. The discount saves you $101.
$101 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can get this alternative to the best smartwatches on the market for just under $400 instead of almost $500. Granted, we've seen the Forerunner 955 at a way more appealing price during Amazon's October savings event. Still, it's fair to say that Best Buy and Walmart can't offer you the same $101 discount at the time of writing.

So, what makes this GPS watch worth your hard-earned money? First off, it beats the best Galaxy watches (and Apple ones) on the battery life front, promising up to 15 days of use between charges. Secondly, it's tailored for runners, offering advanced performance metrics and insights.

This bad boy can measure your running dynamics and power, and that's just the beginning. It helps you adjust your pace so you don't burn out before the finish line, provides training effect data, shows body battery energy, and more.

The unit is suitable even for those who don't run every day. For example, it has some dedicated cycling apps and provides daily suggested workouts. Moreover, it supports a variety of sports, giving you metrics even on some less common activities like mixed martial arts.

On top of everything else, the Garmin Watch gives you continuous heart rate tracking, HRV status, sleep insights, and all-day stress tracking. Simply put, it's a very feature-rich option many should consider. And let's not forget that this fella has built-in full-color maps and multi-band GPS, effortlessly navigating you through any terrain. Additionally, it features a 1.3-inch touchscreen, which may not be an AMOLED one but does the job anyway.

Do you feel tempted? If so, we suggest checking out Amazon's sale on the non-solar Garmin Forerunner 955 in Black. At 20% off, this buddy definitely looks more attractive than usual.
