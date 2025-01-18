At 20% off, the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 955 is a hot pick at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you run regularly? Are you a professional athlete? In that case, you've probably considered buying a Garmin Forerunner timepiece. While the latest premium model from that series, the Forerunner 965, comes at a steep ~$600 asking price, its predecessor is now temptingly discounted at Amazon. You can currently buy the non-solar model for 20% off its original asking price.
In other words, you can get this alternative to the best smartwatches on the market for just under $400 instead of almost $500. Granted, we've seen the Forerunner 955 at a way more appealing price during Amazon's October savings event. Still, it's fair to say that Best Buy and Walmart can't offer you the same $101 discount at the time of writing.
This bad boy can measure your running dynamics and power, and that's just the beginning. It helps you adjust your pace so you don't burn out before the finish line, provides training effect data, shows body battery energy, and more.
On top of everything else, the Garmin Watch gives you continuous heart rate tracking, HRV status, sleep insights, and all-day stress tracking. Simply put, it's a very feature-rich option many should consider. And let's not forget that this fella has built-in full-color maps and multi-band GPS, effortlessly navigating you through any terrain. Additionally, it features a 1.3-inch touchscreen, which may not be an AMOLED one but does the job anyway.
In other words, you can get this alternative to the best smartwatches on the market for just under $400 instead of almost $500. Granted, we've seen the Forerunner 955 at a way more appealing price during Amazon's October savings event. Still, it's fair to say that Best Buy and Walmart can't offer you the same $101 discount at the time of writing.
So, what makes this GPS watch worth your hard-earned money? First off, it beats the best Galaxy watches (and Apple ones) on the battery life front, promising up to 15 days of use between charges. Secondly, it's tailored for runners, offering advanced performance metrics and insights.
This bad boy can measure your running dynamics and power, and that's just the beginning. It helps you adjust your pace so you don't burn out before the finish line, provides training effect data, shows body battery energy, and more.
The unit is suitable even for those who don't run every day. For example, it has some dedicated cycling apps and provides daily suggested workouts. Moreover, it supports a variety of sports, giving you metrics even on some less common activities like mixed martial arts.
On top of everything else, the Garmin Watch gives you continuous heart rate tracking, HRV status, sleep insights, and all-day stress tracking. Simply put, it's a very feature-rich option many should consider. And let's not forget that this fella has built-in full-color maps and multi-band GPS, effortlessly navigating you through any terrain. Additionally, it features a 1.3-inch touchscreen, which may not be an AMOLED one but does the job anyway.
Do you feel tempted? If so, we suggest checking out Amazon's sale on the non-solar Garmin Forerunner 955 in Black. At 20% off, this buddy definitely looks more attractive than usual.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Jan, 2025At 20% off, the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 955 is a hot pick at Amazon
15 Jan, 2025The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
09 Jan, 2025Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
06 Jan, 2025The superior Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is $270 off at Amazon, but for a limited time
24 Dec, 2024Walmart lets you grab the high-class Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for $250 off
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: