At 53% off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 lets you get a feature-packed smartwatch on the cheap

Garmin Forerunner 945: Now $320 OFF at Walmart! Snag the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $320 off its price at Walmart. The watch is full of features and offers up to two weeks of battery life. It's a real bargain for a running enthusiast on a budget. So, act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price today! $320 off (53%) $279 99 $599 99 Buy at Walmart Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $200on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $200 off its price on Amazon. $200 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Forerunner 945 may have been released back in 2019, but this does not mean it's not worth the money. It remains an ideal companion for running enthusiasts, boasting functionalities like pace, heart rate, and heart rate variability monitoring and Garmin's Coach feature, which provides adaptable training plans.Moreover, the watch comes with lifestyle features such as smart notifications support, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces directly on your smartwatch. Unfortunately, the watch does not support phone calls, but it does offer impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode.While the Garmin Forerunner 945 is getting on in years, it still has a lot to offer and is a great choice for a running enthusiast on a budget. So, don't waste time and get one by tapping the deal button in this article.