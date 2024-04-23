Up Next:
At 53% off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 lets you get a feature-packed smartwatch on the cheap
Garmin's smartwatches are amazing but often come with hefty price tags. However, today, you can snag a brand-new Garmin watch without breaking the bank. The only thing you need to do is take advantage of this deal.
At the moment, Walmart is selling the legendary Garmin Forerunner 945 at a gorgeous $320 discount, allowing you to get one for just $279.99 instead of the watch's usual price of $599.99. This offer is even more enticing than the one we told you about a few weeks ago, when the wearable was discounted by $300 (50%) at Walmart. So, if you missed out on grabbing this gem at half price, we recommend snagging one now for even less than that.
The Garmin Forerunner 945 may have been released back in 2019, but this does not mean it's not worth the money. It remains an ideal companion for running enthusiasts, boasting functionalities like pace, heart rate, and heart rate variability monitoring and Garmin's Coach feature, which provides adaptable training plans.
Moreover, the watch comes with lifestyle features such as smart notifications support, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces directly on your smartwatch. Unfortunately, the watch does not support phone calls, but it does offer impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode.
While the Garmin Forerunner 945 is getting on in years, it still has a lot to offer and is a great choice for a running enthusiast on a budget. So, don't waste time and get one by tapping the deal button in this article.
