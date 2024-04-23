At 53% off, the Garmin Forerunner 945 lets you get a feature-packed smartwatch on the cheap

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin's smartwatches are amazing but often come with hefty price tags. However, today, you can snag a brand-new Garmin watch without breaking the bank. The only thing you need to do is take advantage of this deal.

At the moment, Walmart is selling the legendary Garmin Forerunner 945 at a gorgeous $320 discount, allowing you to get one for just $279.99 instead of the watch's usual price of $599.99. This offer is even more enticing than the one we told you about a few weeks ago, when the wearable was discounted by $300 (50%) at Walmart. So, if you missed out on grabbing this gem at half price, we recommend snagging one now for even less than that.

Garmin Forerunner 945: Now $320 OFF at Walmart!

Snag the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $320 off its price at Walmart. The watch is full of features and offers up to two weeks of battery life. It's a real bargain for a running enthusiast on a budget. So, act fast and get one at a heavily discounted price today!
$320 off (53%)
$279 99
$599 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $200on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $200 off its price on Amazon.
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


The Garmin Forerunner 945 may have been released back in 2019, but this does not mean it's not worth the money. It remains an ideal companion for running enthusiasts, boasting functionalities like pace, heart rate, and heart rate variability monitoring and Garmin's Coach feature, which provides adaptable training plans.

Moreover, the watch comes with lifestyle features such as smart notifications support, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces directly on your smartwatch. Unfortunately, the watch does not support phone calls, but it does offer impressive battery life, capable of lasting up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

While the Garmin Forerunner 945 is getting on in years, it still has a lot to offer and is a great choice for a running enthusiast on a budget. So, don't waste time and get one by tapping the deal button in this article.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

