Garmin's next big running smartwatch leaks out with a surprising name and a familiar design





Naturally, this info is technically not etched in stone yet, but it certainly seems plausible even though that product moniker sounds... weird.

Better than the Forerunner 265, not as good as the Forerunner 965





In a nutshell, that's how this unannounced device could be described, and if you look at it like that, the Forerunner 570 name definitely makes sense. The reason why no one expected Garmin to release such a product is that... it doesn't have a clear predecessor or what one would call a family legacy.





That's right, the Forerunner 265 and 965 are not joined by a Forerunner 565 in the company's current product roster, and Garmin never released a Forerunner 555 or any other 5xx models. Yes, the Forerunner 55 is a thing... you can buy for as little as $200, but at least at a first glance, the upcoming Forerunner 570 shares a much stronger resemblance with the aforementioned 265 and 965 than that ultra-affordable timepiece.





In fact, the Forerunner 570 looks almost identical to the 965 in the only image leaked so far , and its rumored characteristics are not very different either.





Unlike the Forerunner 965 , the 570 is expected to come in two sizes, thus rivaling (at least in this regard) many of the best smartwatches out there from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. Both the 42 and 47mm variants will rock high-quality AMOLED displays, but obviously, the larger units are tipped to offer extra screen real estate and a superior pixel count.





The battery life aspect is where the Forerunner 570 is likely to differ from the higher-end 965 the most, although I'm pretty sure the vast majority of prospective buyers will be pleased with squeezing up to 11 days of juice out of this bad boy. That's way more than what the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra can promise, and even with GPS switched on at all times, the endurance rating between charges should reach a solid 18 hours.

Tough build, loads of sensors, fitting price





As you can expect from a Garmin sports watch (regardless of its price), the Forerunner 570 will be capable of keeping an eye on (almost) everything that's important from a health and wellness standpoint.





We're talking heart rate (duh!), blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, body battery energy, and even body temperature, although ECG technology is still unlikely to be present. Meanwhile, a host of super-advanced features like Heat and Altitude Acclimatization, Endurance Score, Recovery Time, Live Segments, Climbing Score, and ClimbPro should help you level up your running in any indoor and (especially) outdoor conditions.



Speaking of the great outdoors, it sounds like the Garmin Forerunner 570 will be made to handle even the most extreme environments with a robust aluminum bezel and fiber-reinforced polymer case. That's not as rugged as a titanium construction, of course, but it's more than adequate for $500 or $550.





Those could be the recommended price points of Garmin's next big running watch in the US in 42 and 47mm case sizes respectively and a nice slew of color options including black, white, mango, and violet, but naturally, it's too early to panic. Let's wait for an official announcement and we can all complain after.