If you like wearable tech and running, you'll probably love the new Suunto Run smartwatch





As its name suggests (in a very unsubtle manner), the As its name suggests (in a very unsubtle manner), the newly unveiled Suunto Run timepiece is mainly aimed at runners (be them first-timers or seasoned athletes), providing pretty much everything you might need to get in shape, stay in shape, or push your body to the limit without breaking the bank or making your wrist hurt during your lengthiest training sessions.





At 36 grams, this thing is a lot lighter than the existing Suunto Race and Race S sports watches, and yet somehow the advertised battery life still reaches unimaginable peaks for the best Apple Watches or Samsung Galaxy Watches out there. We're talking "up to" 12 days of endurance between charges in "daily use", although tools like the GPS connectivity (at the highest possible accuracy) will reduce that number to no more than 20 hours.





Those are excellent figures (yes, even 20 hours) for a device with a large and decidedly high-quality 1.32-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 466 x 466 pixel resolution in tow, especially when you also take the continuous heart rate monitoring technology, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracking, and altimeter into consideration.





Of course, the key selling points are all the "run-specific features" included (which are pretty serious energy drainers too), the most useful of which will keep an eye on your training stress levels, post-exercise heart rate, training load, and training recovery. The main idea is to take your performance to the next level without destroying your body, which is more or less what the best Garmin smartwatches available today can also do with similar functionalities and proprietary technologies.









But the Suunto Run is priced at 450... Australian dollars, which might sound like a lot until you realize that only means $288 in US currency. Unfortunately, the new sports watch doesn't have an official US release date or price tag attached to its name, but with the Suunto Race S normally available for $350, there's definitely a good chance the Suunto Run will cost $300 or even $250 stateside when it inevitably reaches these shores.



Recommended Stories

$300, mind you, is what the Garmin Vivoactive 6 costs... with a smaller and lower-quality AMOLED display and a comparable 11-day battery life rating.

Have you ever heard of Suunto? Headquartered in Finland, and believe it or not, founded back in 1936, the company is primarily focused on manufacturing and selling dive computers, precision instruments (also for diving), and because it's 2025, smartwatches centered on various types of physical activities.