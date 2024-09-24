The smaller-sized Garmin Forerunner 265 is now $105 off and a tempting choice at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The October Prime Day may be just around the corner, but you won't have to wait for the sales event to score a tempting Garmin Forerunner 265S bargain! Why is that? Well, the smaller-sized Forerunner model is now 23% off, landing it under the $345 mark and at a new best price! The deal awaits your attention at Amazon, though it doesn't apply to all available colors.

The Garmin Forerunner 265S is $105 off at Amazon

If you need a small-sized timepiece for running, consider the amazing Garmin Forerunner 265S. With its gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, this wearable wins many hearts. And guess what? It's now on sale at Amazon, offered for 23% off its usual price.
$105 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

At the time of writing, the Whitestone/Neo Tropic and Light Pink/Powder Gray arrive at the same price, following a $105 discount. The latter is available only in limited quantities, so do keep that in mind. And if neither of these coatings fits your style, consider the Black/Amp Yellow coating, which is now $100 off.

Since this puppy usually retails for as much as $450, it's obviously not the most affordable Garmin Watch, even with a discount of over $100. But if you need insanely accurate biometrics shown on a brilliant 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen, this fella will make you more than happy.

Just like its non-S sibling, the Forerunner 265S gives you morning reports, keeps you motivated with daily workout suggestions, and shows you training status and readiness, as well as recovery needs. And that's just the tip of the iceberg! You also get insights into your recovery needs and energy levels. Of course, the standard sensors for heart rate measurements and women's health are also here. The same applies to sleep coaching. 

What's even more impressive about this Garmin piece is its battery life. It gives you up to 15 days of use between charges. Now, that's much more than what the latest Galaxy Watch 7 models have to offer. And if you use the GPS-only mode, you get up to 24 hours between charges, which is still a pretty decent result.

As you can see, the Forerunner 265S is no inferior to some of the best smartwatches on the market. And while it's undeniably expensive at its standard price, Amazon's promo lets you snatch one for $105 off. Who wouldn't want to get one at bargain prices?
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

