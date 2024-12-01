The Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped under $150 just in time for Cyber Monday
What's the most inexpensive Garmin timepiece you can get right now? The Garmin Forerunner 55, of course. The unit is significantly more affordable than options like the Fenix 8 even at its standard price, but it's now back under $150 on Amazon, making it way cheaper than usual.
As far as we know, this is the first time the GPS watch has dropped under $150 since April. In other words, this is a rare price cut, which might not return soon after Cyber Monday. So, if you want a Garmin watch that has accurate tracking capabilities, a rugged design, and a dirt-cheap price, you should definitely consider the Forerunner 55.
Like other models from this series, the Forerunner 55 is particularly suited for runners. It comes with PacePro, offering GPS-based guidance that can help you optimize your pace. Runners can also gain insights on finish time and more with this puppy on their wrist.
As you can see, this Garmin Watch may not be the most advanced out there, but it comes with plenty of features to make runners on a budget happy. On top of that, it has a long battery life of up to two weeks per charge! If you think it's right for you, go ahead and buy one for 25% off with Amazon's Cyber Monday promo. Or, browse other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals to find something more advanced without breaking the bank.
Right off the bat, you should know that this bad boy lacks a touchscreen. Instead, you navigate it via five physical buttons. This design may be a deal-breaker for some, but others might appreciate the added convenience of button navigation, especially during workouts. For those demanding a touchscreen, the Forerunner 165 is a suitable alternative. It's currently ~$200 instead of $250 on Amazon.
Aside from these specialized features, the Forerunner 55 can track HIIT, pilates, and various other activities, plus it provides you with intensity minutes data, fitness age, and more. Additionally, the watch tracks wrist-based heart rate, respiration levels, and more.
Things that are NOT allowed: